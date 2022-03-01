Victor Wooten, Kim Waters Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Gregg Bissonette: Bass Extremes

Monday, May 16

8pm | $49.50

Nick Norman w. Lewis Brice

Sunday, June 26

8pm | $22.50

The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

Thursday, August 4

8pm | $25

Kim Waters feat. Kayla Waters

Sunday, August 28

5pm & 8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/01 Rickie Lee Jones

03/02 Nita Strauss w. Matt Pless

03/03 Meat Loaf Presents BAT feat. The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson

03/04 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

03/05 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

03/06 Kat Wright w. Daphne Eckman & Alexander Peters

03/08 Danny Burns w. Aine O’Doherty

03/08 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute To The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Revolver feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Badfinger, and Denny Lane at Maryland Hall

03/10 PRS Eightlock (Paul Reed Smith Band) w. Kentavius Jones

03/11 Abbarama: The Modern ABBA Tribute Experience

03/12 Edwin McCain

03/13 Los Lobos

03/14 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Van Morrison

03/15 Kiefer Sutherland w. Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca

03/16 John Lodge of The Moody Blues

03/17 Ben Sollee

03/18 Spyro Gyra

03/19 Arielle (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 The Weight Band

03/20 Wishbone Ash

03/21 Melissa Manchester

03/23 + 24 The High Kings

03/25 Euge Groove

03/26 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Alli Breen

03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)

03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn

03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour

03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

