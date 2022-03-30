Tips For Secure Browsing in 2022

Nowadays, using the internet privately and safely can be a challenge. 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide mean it is the go-to source for information on almost anything – reviews, news, games, shopping, you name it.

Internet browsing can tell a lot about you, including your political views, sexual preferences, shopping habits, and health concerns. If the wrong person accesses this data, it might lead to targeted ads and become a subject of discrimination.

Because of these, there’s excellent value in safeguarding your browsing habits. This post will provide you with excellent tips that’ll help you secure your browsing in 2022. So, let’s get started.

Use a VPN

You can maintain your privacy with a VPN by encrypting all your data and internet requests before they go through the internet. Any device connected to the internet can use a VPN.- A VPN server receives encrypted data, then decrypts and sends the requests to the online destination.

Because of the encryption, websites, advertisers, and internet service providers cannot track your activity. VPNs such as Surfshark use the most secure encryption protocols available to ensure that only you can view your data.

Verify Google’s Safe Browsing Site Status

Google’s Safe Browsing technology is among the most popular browser security features, examining billions of URLs a day for unsafe sites. This technique discovers thousands of dangerous sites daily, including many compromised legitimate sites.

Google Search and web browsers show warnings when they detect unsafe sites. Google’s transparency report application can determine whether a website is safe to visit.

Clear Your Cache Data

Your web browser’s cache memory contains sensitive that might include your photos, credit card numbers, passwords, browsing history, login information, shopping cart info, etc. You are also at risk for cyber-attacks and online hacking because of this.

Deleting your cache data prevents sites from accessing your privacy settings and stealing sensitive information. You can delete browser cookies and cache data on a fixed schedule or do it automatically through your browser setting. Alternatively, you can clear it manually every week.

Block Pop-ups

You cannot avoid pop-ups from your operating system on your desktop, but you can usually turn off pop-ups from your web browser. A pop-up opens a new browser window to display ads, and while most of them are just irritating, some contain malicious links or inappropriate content.

Most browsers have filters that automatically block pop-ups and provide the option to allow them for sites you trust where they may be beneficial.

Use a 64-bit Browser

With 64-bit programs, the address space layout randomization (ASLR) provides more excellent protection against malware. It’s a memory-protection process that protects against buffer-overflow attacks by randomizing the memory location. It’s where the loading of system executables into memory takes place.

Most browsers now use the 64-bit version, but it won’t hurt to double-check. You can go into the menu and select Help or About, and you’ll see the version number info displayed.

Conclusion

With more people online nowadays, there’s an increased risk of privacy while browsing the internet. However, the above tips will help secure your browsing in 2022 and beyond.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS