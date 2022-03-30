THIS SATURDAY: Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the City of Annapolis, in partnership with The Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps, will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival.

Please be alert to rolling road closures along the parade route starting a little before noon on Saturday. The parade step-off is at 12 p.m. at West Street and Amos Garrett Boulevard. From there the route will continue down West Street, around Church Circle, and down Main Street to City Dock.

A free, family-friendly African Diaspora Festival will begin at 1 p.m. at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock. The event will include live performances including EU & Sugarbear, Clones of Funk, TAO (formerly of Dru Hill), and the Expressions Dance team. Vendors, artists, and food will also be available.

Portions of City Dock are closed to parking and reserved for the festival. The Hillman Garage is the closest paid parking to the festival location. The garage is not yet closed for renovations and will be open and available throughout the event.

The parade is a commemoration and celebration of the life, work and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The festival is a celebration of Pan-African culture in America. The parade was previously held in January but winter weather delays caused parade organizers to decide, in 2019, to permanently migrate the date to the first weekend in April.

