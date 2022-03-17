They Invest Millions Buying Virtual Land in the Metaverse

The traditional way of acquiring property in real life has been left aside. And it is that virtual reality through the new Metaverse is generating new spaces for Bitcoin Investment; of course, it is an idea that the prominent business people will not let go of.

Is buying virtual land a good investment?

The Metaverse is the perfect response that arises from the need of technological creators to cover more and more spaces that do often limit by the current version of the internet.

That is why through the Metaverse we seek to create the closest thing to real-life but in a virtual universe where all users can lead a parallel life where they can work, share, grow, study, meet people, in a nutshell, do everything that we do in our daily life but in a 3D space.

The new investment strategy for many has become the acquisition of virtual land, which does mainly locate in the virtual worlds of many of the play-to-earn games, which have been created for years.

Most of these platforms allow the integration of a diversity of products to develop their needs smoothly within this virtual reality environment, based on blockchain technology and smart contracts.

It turns out that even real estate companies do base in these virtual worlds, offering just as they do in real-life properties that vary in value location, even the neighbors you may have to give even more value to the properties.

Investments in virtual real estate have become so popular that their capitalization is already close to more than 100 million dollars. Even land sales valued at around 4.5 million dollars have been made.

The offers of land do adapt to the tastes and needs

The virtual lands or terrains are the intangible assets around which this entire ecosystem of digital investments moves. Although the idea sounds somewhat crazy for many of us, it is a virtual reality that has been lived.

The games based on the blockchain platform offer growth in lives parallel to the real one, where everyone can acquire goods of any kind, contributing to the economy of the environment where they aspire to have a virtual life.

In the Metaverse offered by The Sandbox platform, there are many plots of land, including an estimated amount of around 166,000 lands available for investment.

There are two types of plots of land offered to the users of this Metaverse that serves as an example of what will come in a few years. This type of investment takes over the capital of many greats in the technology and entertainment industry.

On the one hand, we find the famous terrain called LAND, which are nothing more than virtual geographic spaces that have a dimension of 96×96 meters, relative measurements for the development, in this case, of the video game The Sandbox.

Its users consider these measures ideal for creating any virtual experience, such as building any property on it if they wish.

The other type of land is considered ESTATE, which is nothing more than the set of several properties or lands, with the objective that their owners can even charge for third parties to visit these lands or create other worlds in them that generate more significant profit.

As it happens in real life, many of these lands are acquired to later sold at a higher value as a result of which they have created several properties in their surroundings that in a certain way increase their initial value.

Conclusion

The economy of these virtual worlds does base on token exchanges. However, creating NFTs, virtual products, properties, and even worlds means that whoever immerses in this virtual reality can grow at the investment level, having interrelationships with large real-world investors.

More and more people find in these already created Metaverses, which are nothing new because they already have time in the Blockchain ecosystem, only that for many of us, the idea of ​​acquiring properties in a digital environment is still unrealistic and that we cannot access them directly but through a technological device.

Remember that investing has never been a matter of impulse, and in this new ecosystem, less so. Therefore, it is essential to inform yourself before making any investment.

