The Iguanas at Rams Head On Stage for an All-Ages Show
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Matt Andersen
Saturday, May 14
1pm | $20
*All Ages Matinee
The Iguanas
Sunday, May 22
12:30pm | $30
*All Ages Matinee
Weird Science
Friday, June 10
8pm | $25
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/08 Danny Burns w. Aine O’Doherty
03/08 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute To The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Revolver feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Badfinger, and Denny Lane at Maryland Hall
03/10 PRS Eightlock (Paul Reed Smith Band) w. Kentavius Jones
03/11 Abbarama: The Modern ABBA Tribute Experience CANCELLED
03/12 Edwin McCain
03/13 Los Lobos
03/14 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Van Morrison
03/15 Kiefer Sutherland w. Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca
03/16 John Lodge of The Moody Blues
03/17 Ben Sollee
03/18 Spyro Gyra
03/19 Arielle (All Ages Matinee)
03/19 The Weight Band
03/20 Wishbone Ash
03/21 Melissa Manchester
03/23 + 24 The High Kings
03/25 Euge Groove
03/26 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Alli Breen
03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)
03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn
03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour
03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe
04/01 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Special Guest Deanna Bogart
04/02 Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience
04/03 Bob Schneider (All Ages Matinee)
04/03 Karla Bonoff w. Mark Rogers
04/05 Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia
04/05 Rams Head Presents Colin Hay at Maryland Hall
04/06 The Bacon Brothers (night 1)
04/07 Average White Band
04/08 The Bacon Brothers (night 2)
04/09 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
04/10 + 11 Tab Benoit w. Whiskey Bayou Revue
04/12 River Whyless w. Alexa Rose
04/13 Rams Head Presents The Four Tops at Maryland Hall
04/14 The Nighthawks
04/15 Clint Roberts
