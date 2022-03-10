Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
The Green Beer Races Are Coming This Sunday!

| March 10, 2022, 06:39 PM

Eastport Green Beer Races GenAfter two years off due to Covid, the Infamous Eastport Green Beer Races are back in 2022 on Sunday, March 13th  from noon to 5 pm.

The event, hosted by Eastport Democratic Club will feature live music from Dublin 5, Adult Green Beer Races, and Kid’s green Kool-aid races, plus lots of food, drink, and fun.

The event will benefit the Eastport Volunteer Fire Department and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County which will have their adoption truck on-site).

Refreshments will be available for purchase including Green Beer, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Freshly-Shucked Oysters on the Half Shell, and more.

In addition, prizes will be awarded for “Best Dressed Dog” and “Cutest Leprechaun.”

Remember to set your alarm, daylight savings time starts on Sunday and you don’t want to miss a minute!

