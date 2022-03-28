Students from South River, North East, and Severna Park In Running for Student Member of Board of Education

Three high school juniors from across the county have been nominated to be the 2022-2023 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County, the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils announced today. The nominees are:

Jaden Farris, South River High School

Oscar Fuentes, Northeast High School

Zachary McGrath, Severna Park High School

Nominees must submit completed application packets to the Office of Student Leadership by 4 p.m. on March 22, 2022.

The finalists will take part in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April.

The candidate elected by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils will have their name forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the appointment.

Anne Arundel County’s Student Member of the Board of Education is the only one in the nation on a local board with full voting rights.

Source : AACPS

