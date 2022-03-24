Streaming, Podcasting and Why You Might Need a VPN In Your Life

With the acceleration of digital media usage in recent years, we are now consuming content in radically different ways. Streaming material for entertainment and corporate use has soared in popularity since 2020 while podcasting is also increasing.

What is Streaming?

Streaming is the means of transferring audio and visual data to your computer or phone. Music and video are the most commonly streamed materials. While there are several popular platforms for streaming movies and entertainment, more users are investing in Virtual Privacy Networks (VPNs) to gain wider global access to entertainment and to enhance online security. In this post, we look at the importance of VPNs for streaming speeds and bypassing geo-blocks to grant access to content from a wider range of countries without compromising security.

What is Podcasting?

Podcasting is another increasingly popular method of making audio material accessible across computers and mobile devices. A podcast consists of pre-recorded audio material usually stored online as an MP3 file which can later be downloaded to an iPod or phone. Unlike streamed videos, users can’t listen to a podcast while it’s downloading but may listen to a podcast anywhere, once it has downloaded. There are subscription packages where users can select podcasts that will automatically download when they connect to the internet. Listen to your local news update podcast here.

What’s the difference between Streaming and Podcasting?

The main difference is that streaming enables you to listen to or view material without downloading it. You can listen or watch the material live as long as you’ve internet access.

Podcasts can be downloaded and kept on your device to access anytime. This makes them popular among runners, walkers, and drivers that are often on the move. You can keep a downloaded podcast and listen anytime. However, not all content is available as a podcast, so your choice of audio materials can be restrictive.

The Cons of Streaming

While streaming offers several advantages, consider some of the cons below:

Good internet access is essential for effective streaming

Your geolocation imposes limits on what you view

Online privacy and security can be compromised

Although you will need to be online to stream movies and videos, some drawbacks can be surmounted by investing in a good Virtual Privacy Network (VPN) system.

The Advantages of a VPN

Ensures your online anonymity and protects your personal data.

Increases streaming speed

Changes your virtual location so you can access more material like live sporting events, anywhere

The advancements in technology and digitalization have brought many advantages to our lifestyles. However, with the increase in incidences of identity theft and fraudulent hacking practices, there is a greater need for vigilance around internet security. A VPN system offers you peace of mind to enjoy streaming with its enhanced security systems.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS