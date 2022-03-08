Start-Up, Avelo Airlines, to Offer BWI-New Haven Flights

Avelo Airlines has announced it will begin serving Baltimore-Washington D.C. with nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. The flight offers the region a convenient and affordable gateway to the New England and New York regions.

Introductory one-way fares between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com .

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “BWI — say hello to Avelo. Avelo’s unmatched convenience and affordability makes getting to Southern Connecticut and the New York metropolitan region easier than ever. We look forward to welcoming the National Capital region to our expanding network of popular destinations.”

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning May 26, 2022. This new route will operate initially five days per week, and in mid-June, Avelo will add a sixth day. Flight days and times below:

Route Departs Arrives May 26 – June 15 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday BWI-HVN 9:55 a.m. 11:00 a.m. HVN-BWI 8:00 a.m. 9:15 a.m. Effective June 16: Monday, Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday BWI-HVN 9:55 a.m. 11:00 a.m. HVN-BWI 8:00 a.m. 9:15 a.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to our market,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “Avelo will offer low fares, convenient access, and added tourism to Maryland and the entire National Capital region. We remain committed to growing our air service portfolio and adding new travel options for our customers.”

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

New Haven has a rich cultural heritage, from museums and theatres to music festivals and entertainment throughout the year, including the New Haven Jazz Festival, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Festival that regularly bring thousands of visitors to the city.

In early November 2021, Avelo began serving Customers in Southern Connecticut from its first East Coast base at New Haven. Avelo currently serves six popular Florida destinations from New Haven and will also begin serving Charleston, S.C.; Chicago; Myrtle Beach, S.C; Nashville; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Savannah, GA in May.

There is no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 Boeing jets to HVN, offering Customers a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America’s first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline currently serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S.

