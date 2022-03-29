Solar Park Coming to Former Glen Burnie Landfill



Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman today announced two key solar and renewable energy initiatives. Executive Order 57 commits the county to purchasing 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 to run all government operations. The County Executive also signed Bill 19-22, paving the way for a public-private partnership with Ameresco to build a solar project on the closed Glen Burnie Landfill that will provide the County with clean electricity and cost savings for the next 25 years.

“This landfill solar project is proof that clean energy is a sound investment,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “With this project and the renewable energy commitments we are making in the executive order, we are saving taxpayers money and ushering in a cleaner and greener Anne Arundel County for all.”

Executive Order 57 commits the County to slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by using less electricity and purchasing electricity from renewable sources. The order requires the County to partner with the private sector to build more solar energy facilities on brownfields, landfills, and other County-owned properties; retrofit existing buildings to use less energy, and design newer, more energy-efficient buildings.

As the first step to purchasing more renewable energy, the County will lease about 20 acres of the closed Glen Burnie Landfill to Ameresco to build a solar energy generating facility. Over the next 25 years, the County will receive $3.075 M in lease payments from Ameresco and will purchase solar energy from Ameresco at set costs that are estimated to save taxpayers $3.675 M. Together, the County estimates the solar project will provide $6.75 M in taxpayer savings.

“The partnership between Anne Arundel County and Ameresco to develop and implement this combination net energy metering and community solar program will provide energy cost savings, leverage the use of an underutilized land asset that will produce revenue for the County, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change,” said Ameresco Senior Vice President of Solar Project Development, Jonathan Mancini. “We commend the County’s leadership in clean energy innovation that will deliver economic and environmental benefits to the Anne Arundel County community.”

The solar project was made possible by two unanimous County Council votes to approve a lease agreement and a power purchase agreement between Ameresco and the County.

“Renewable energy has arrived in Anne Arundel County, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with my colleagues on the County Council and County Executive Steuart Pittman to make sure that renewable energy is here to stay,” said Anne Arundel County Council Chair, Lisa Rodvien. “The landfill solar project and renewable energy commitments position our county to be a leader in renewable energy policy for years to come.”

“It is fabulous to see Anne Arundel County’s leadership in fighting climate change through these meaningful green initiatives,” said Kim Coble, executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters. “We consistently hear from Maryland voters that they want to see the state become a national clean energy leader. For that to happen, we need other Maryland counties to follow Anne Arundel’s lead in committing to renewable energy.”

