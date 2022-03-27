Six Flags America Now Open for 2022 Season

Six Flags America, opened for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 19, just in time for spring. Located just outside of the Capital Beltway, the park launches into the 2022 season with a plethora of guest-driven park enhancements to the overall guest experience, including aesthetic, comfort, technology, and speed of service improvements.

“Our team has worked tirelessly all winter to bring a multi-million dollar list of seen and unseen enhancements for guest enjoyment throughout the park,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “As the region’s most central theme park, we are focused on making the best experience for each guest during every visit,” he added.

The park is now open on weekends, Saturdays & Sundays, through Memorial Day. The park will open for daily operation during Spring Break, Saturday, April 9 – Monday, April 18.

Six Flags America’s 2022 enhancements include:

Major Wooden Coaster Retracking – The historic Wild One and modern ROAR wooden coasters have undergone a combined retracking of more than 1,000 feet to ensure a fun, smooth and safe ride experience all season long;

– The historic Wild One and modern ROAR wooden coasters have undergone a combined retracking of more than 1,000 feet to ensure a fun, smooth and safe ride experience all season long; Three New Festivals – Three new summer festivals will now complement existing fan-favorites Coca-Cola July 4th Fest and Fright Fest. First up, Six Flags America announces the all-new Viva La Fiesta, which brings Latin vibes with live entertainment & bold flavors during select weekends in May. Two additional festivals will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

– Three new summer festivals will now complement existing fan-favorites Coca-Cola July 4th Fest and Fright Fest. First up, Six Flags America announces the all-new Viva La Fiesta, which brings Latin vibes with live entertainment & bold flavors during select weekends in May. Two additional festivals will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Two New Shows – Guests can join the deputies in Old Town Showdown, a wild west gameshow where select audience members compete to keep the town safe from the outlaw. Block Party is the perfect way for guests to start and end each day with a burst of excitement as we amp up the fun with this interactive dance show;

– Guests can join the deputies in Old Town Showdown, a wild west gameshow where select audience members compete to keep the town safe from the outlaw. Block Party is the perfect way for guests to start and end each day with a burst of excitement as we amp up the fun with this interactive dance show; Comfort Enhancements – With new pathway seating, 120 new benches, and over 80 new picnic tables, the park now has more seating and ways to relax than ever before. New HVAC units are in place for better and more efficient cooling at Heritage House and ChopSix, two top restaurants, for temperature control. In addition, more than 450 new trashcans adorn the midways for easy access to trash disposal to keep the park clean;

– With new pathway seating, 120 new benches, and over 80 new picnic tables, the park now has more seating and ways to relax than ever before. New HVAC units are in place for better and more efficient cooling at Heritage House and ChopSix, two top restaurants, for temperature control. In addition, more than 450 new trashcans adorn the midways for easy access to trash disposal to keep the park clean; New Dining Options – The park will expand its food & beverage options with freshly grilled steak and chicken cheesesteaks at Aviator Grill, along with fresh, flavored lemonades; The addition of premium, smooth and creamy Tillamook® ice cream at Coffee & Cones, as well as locally made quality desserts; and premium salads available at locations around the park;

– The park will expand its food & beverage options with freshly grilled steak and chicken cheesesteaks at Aviator Grill, along with fresh, flavored lemonades; The addition of premium, smooth and creamy Tillamook® ice cream at Coffee & Cones, as well as locally made quality desserts; and premium salads available at locations around the park; Single Rider Lines – To shorten wait times by filling in every available seat, single rider lines enable rides to operate with the maximum number of guests. This feature will be added to SUPERMAN: Ride of Steel, THE JOKER’S Jinx and Voodoo Drop.

– To shorten wait times by filling in every available seat, single rider lines enable rides to operate with the maximum number of guests. This feature will be added to SUPERMAN: Ride of Steel, THE JOKER’S Jinx and Voodoo Drop. SMART Technology – To improve the guest experience through enhanced ride line speed and efficiency, Six Flags will transition its THE FLASH™ Pass Q-bot to mobile Q SMART technology. From the convenience of a mobile phone and the ease of an app, with the touch of a button guests will be able to maximize their time in the park, spending less time waiting in line and more time enjoying rides, dining, shopping and entertainment;

– To improve the guest experience through enhanced ride line speed and efficiency, Six Flags will transition its THE FLASH™ Pass Q-bot to mobile Q SMART technology. From the convenience of a mobile phone and the ease of an app, with the touch of a button guests will be able to maximize their time in the park, spending less time waiting in line and more time enjoying rides, dining, shopping and entertainment; Landscaping – Added-landscaping features around the park will be added this spring for tranquility and shade improvements around the park.

– Added-landscaping features around the park will be added this spring for tranquility and shade improvements around the park. Military ID.me Partnership – To extend and expand accessibility for discount offers to the military community, Six Flags has partnered with ID.me. Now, exclusive military discounts for active duty, veterans, military spouses, and families are conveniently available directly at www.SixFlags.com/America/Military.

– To extend and expand accessibility for discount offers to the military community, Six Flags has partnered with ID.me. Now, exclusive military discounts for active duty, veterans, military spouses, and families are conveniently available directly at www.SixFlags.com/America/Military. Mobile Locker Rentals – Coming later this spring, the park is eliminating the line to rent a locker by offering locker rentals via mobile phone. Guests can skip the kiosk and rent lockers immediately.

– Coming later this spring, the park is eliminating the line to rent a locker by offering locker rentals via mobile phone. Guests can skip the kiosk and rent lockers immediately. FuelRod – Coming later this spring, keep the fun going with portable phone charging batteries available for sale throughout the park. Guests can exchange drained batteries for a new one for a nominal fee at kiosks around the park;

– Coming later this spring, keep the fun going with portable phone charging batteries available for sale throughout the park. Guests can exchange drained batteries for a new one for a nominal fee at kiosks around the park; Electric Vehicle Charging Stations – Coming later this spring, units will be available in the main parking lot;

The parks are currently hiring for the 2022 season. With starting wages up to $15 per hour, there is a wide variety of positions available, including lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, warehouse clerks, security officers, and more. Most positions are available for applicants age 16 and up, with select opportunities open to 15-year-olds. Apply at www.SixFlagsJobs.com.

New in 2022, Six Flags announces a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blackout dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass, plus more! For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, TWO Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. For more information on these best offers, visit www.sixflags.com.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB