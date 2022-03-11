SHARE ALERT: Parole Rotary’s Next BIG Sale Will Help Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

A unique pop-up book sale by Books for International Goodwill (B.I.G.), the signature project of the Parole Rotary Club, was just scheduled for their warehouse at 451 Defense Highway in Annapolis on Saturday, March 19 from 8 am to noon, and 50% of the profits will be given to Ukrainian relief efforts. Their last sale on March 5 generated almost $19,000, Steve Frantzich, the President of B.I.G., hopes to do equally as well for this benefit.

Over 70,000 books covering all categories will be on the shelves. Books will be priced at $3 for hardbacks, $2 for trade softbound, and $1 for pocket paperbacks. Children’s books are priced even lower.

Over 1,000 books per day are donated to B.I.G. The books are sorted by a team of volunteers, and most are shipped 20,000 at a time to underserved areas of the world for schools and public libraries. Books not as suitable for this purpose are sold periodically at very reasonable prices, and the proceeds of the sales usually pay for the shipping of the other books overseas. This sale will be different because it is a humanitarian effort to help those in Ukraine.

More information about B.I.G. can be found at www.big-books.org or at 443 336-2617.

