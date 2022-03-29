Select Registry Welcomes Annapolis’ Flag House Inn

Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America, a diverse collection of independent, boutique properties, is pleased to welcome Flag House Inn of Annapolis, Maryland as one of its newest members.

“We are delighted to welcome Flag House Inn and its owners, Marty & Carmel Etzel,” said Select Registry CEO Mark Reichle. “Flag House Inn will make a great addition to our diverse collection of independent, quality-assured, boutique properties.”

The Flag House Inn is located two short blocks from the center of Annapolis, the colonial capital of Maryland and gateway to the Chesapeake Bay. Built in 1879, it has been a bed and breakfast for nearly 30 years. The Flag House Inn features six unique rooms, (five with king beds), on-site parking (extremely rare and valuable in downtown Annapolis), and fresh, scratch-cooked breakfast. The Inn is located directly across from the US Naval Academy, making it a popular location for exploring the history and culture of Annapolis.

Marty and Carmel Etzel, both natives of Maryland, have made many upgrades in over four years of ownership, bringing modern touches to the guest experience such as personal and tailored recommendations, frequent communications, and easy booking. Flag House Inn is rated #1 Bed & Breakfast in Annapolis in Trip Advisor and a perfect 5.0 in Google from over 1,000 combined reviews. “We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be the first Select Registry property in the greater Annapolis area,” said Marty Etzel, owner of Flag House Inn. “Carmel and I look forward to a long and successful partnership with Select Registry.”

There are over 250 properties in the Select Registry collection that range from full-service inns and classic bed and breakfasts to stately mansions and manors, modern boutique and small luxury hotels, as well as lodges and luxury cabins. One thing they all have in common is that each property has passed the most comprehensive quality inspection in the industry to be inducted into membership.

Learn more about Flag House Inn. We spoke with Marty Etzel recently for our Local Business Spotlight:

