Security Guide: Keeping Your Business Safe Online and Off

Business security is a non-negotiable function for companies of all sizes. It has landed many businesses in uncomfortable situations and folded others in extreme cases. According to IBM, U.S. businesses lose over 3 million dollars to security issues each year. Therefore, taking proactive steps to protect your business can save you from becoming another statistic. Business security has evolved a great deal as digital technologies gain ground in the business world. You may need to consider actions on both online and offline fronts. Here are four tips to keep your business safe online and offline.

Institute a data-secure culture.

According to Forbes, businesses reported more than a thousand data breach cases in 2021. Data breaches can cause several effects on your credibility and ruin customers’ trust in your capacity to keep their business transactions safe. But that’s not all you should be worried about. Managing a business with no respect for data integrity can adversely affect operations and decisions.

Respecting data integrity is not an area reserved for a data quality manager and technical professionals only. It’s essential to tell your entire workforce to prioritize data quality issues like data completeness, relevance, and timeliness. Businesses can generate more results by weaving these data quality KPIs into daily operations, putting every team member on high alert for data inconsistencies, duplicates, and other data quality problems. That way, your company can optimize its data management efforts, giving less room for data loss and other costly data mistakes. Data security culture helps your data management processes persevere, providing you with constant and efficient business intelligence analytics to move your company’s operations forward.

Network your security systems.

Several ways exist for businesses to boost security on their premises. Installing security cameras in common areas in and around your business is a great option. But often, it’s difficult to track camera feeds from disparate sources in real time if you don’t have a one-stop security solution like Swiftlane.

Using Swiftlane can be a great way to manage your access control system and security cameras from one source. The software can enable you to manage your business’s security needs remotely from a mobile device. That way, you can have eyes on your valuables whether you’re on the premises or not. You can head to the company’s website to check what other clients are saying in the Swiftlane reviews section. Generally, this level of convenience in dealing with security issues has become more critical in recent years as many businesses facilitate their operations in virtual environments.

Update your software.

Hackers feed on loopholes in business systems to attack end-users. A huge part of your business systems’ reliability depends on deploying new updates to keep up with the times. It’s easy to deal with regular software maintenance and periodic updates if you have an organization-wide data security culture. Luckily, many manufacturers realizing this have moved from manual to automatic software updates.

You may have little security updates to manage if you leverage the cloud and SaaS applications rather than legacy systems. Generally, it’s always a good idea to have the mindset that your business is one update away from a privacy invasion. It puts your team members on their toes, ensuring each business operation satisfies the best data security practices.

Have a backup plan.

Working in today’s post-COVID-19 era means frequently working and communicating remotely. So, maintaining high cybersecurity in your organization should favor a multifaceted approach leaving no department, employee, or system behind. However, note that some security threats are nothing more than accidents, and there may be no true-zero solution against all types of security breaches. Therefore, having a backup plan is essential as you go big on networking security systems, instituting a data-secure culture, and automating your software updates. Having a plan B can imply several actions, including backing up your organization’s data or keeping systems in place to minimize the effects of security breaches and downtime situations. It can also mean complementing your security devices with a heavy physical security presence.

All in all, ramping your business security is not an either-or situation. You can combine both online and offline options to keep your business safe at all times.

