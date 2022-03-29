Sailor’s Dog Walking and Pet Care For When You Can’t Be With Your Furbaby

Our four-legged friends are a part of our family. And let’s face it, a kennel can be stressful for them, just as a hotel room can be for us. Thankfully, a new business in Annapolis has an affordable solution for you.

Sailor’s Dog Walking and Pet Care was borne from the love of a dog–Sailor. Founded by Annapolis local, Alexandra Trasatti, Sailor’s will be there for your dog when you can’t. It might be a daily walk while you fight the beltway traffic, or a few days while you escape for a long weekend. Vacations? Alexandra has that covered too.

Here’s Sailor:

There are plenty of dog-walking services, but Sailor’s was borne out of the love and care of her own dog, which is the cornerstone of their one-on-one individualized care. Unless they are part of the same family, dogs are walked individually, so no group walks. And while cats are pretty independent and rarely need walking, Sailor’s can care for your feline as well with visits, and of course playtime.

Other services include a Pet to the Vet service or a Bark to the Park plan so Fido can burn off some steam before you get home. Alexandra is trained and certified in pet first aid and of course, they are bonded, insured, and registered and in good standing with the State of Maryland.

Memberships are available that offer additional discounts and perks for you and your pet.

The next time you find yourself headed out of town and are stressing about your loved one left behind, give Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care a call. And to put you at ease while away, they use a pet care software, called Time to Pet that allows them to send clients GPS tracking, report cards, photos, in-app messaging, mobile scheduling, and secure invoicing.

Stay tuned, we’ll be doing a Local Business Spotlight with Alexandra soon!

