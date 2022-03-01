Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Rotary Grants Available Now for Non-Profits Serving Children

| March 01, 2022, 10:21 AM

The Parole Rotary Foundation, Inc. is accepting grant applicants from now through March 18, 2022, for non-profit organizations in Anne Arundel County that serve the needs of children in the areas of education, health, and the arts.

To apply for a grant visit https://bit.ly/ParoleRotaryGrantGuidelines to download the Parole Rotary Foundation 2022 Grant Application Guidelines and Application Forms.

The Parole Rotary Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and was established by the Rotary Club of Parole (Annapolis) to support programs that focus on the needs of our youth in Anne Arundel County that meet the Club’s vision: “We will make a positive difference for youth today, so they will make a difference tomorrow.”  Grants support programs that serve the needs of children in the areas of education, health and arts.  The Foundation is primarily funded by member donations and Club fundraising activities.

Questions regarding the Parole Rotary Foundation grants can be addressed to the Grants Committee at [email protected].

