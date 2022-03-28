Rehab 2 Perform Ranks No. 82 on Inc. Magazine List of Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that Rehab 2 Perform is No. 82 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic region. economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

“I can’t speak highly enough about our team and how they approached operating over the past two years. To commit to personal growth and development during a pandemic, as well as the growth of our company and what we provide, speaks volumes about their ability to control the controllables.

We truly have been blessed with success in the past few years, despite some unbelievable circumstances, and we are optimistic about what the future holds for us. I am extremely confident that our growth, and ability to serve our clientele and community, will continue to rise in the years to come, “ said CEO & Founder, Dr. Josh Funk.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161% percent, and, in 2021 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region’s economy. Companies based in the Richmond and Washington, D.C., areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic .

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Rehab 2 Perform (R2P) is a fitness-focused physical therapy company with 6, soon-to-be 7 locations across Maryland. R2P provides services such as physical therapy, sports rehab, concussion care, and an array of wellness services for the competitive athlete, active adult, or those looking to be more active.

We spoke with Dr. Josh Funk, the founder of Rehab 2 Perform last fall. Have a listen!

