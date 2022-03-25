Rams Head To Launch Inaugural Annapolis Songwriter’s Festival This Fall

Rams Head Presents, is proud to announce their recent partnership with the Key West Songwriters Festival. The Key West Songwriters Festival is the largest of its kind in the world, bringing together music lovers and over 150 music makers for five days and nights of intimate performances. Since 1997, the festival has showcased the names behind music’s biggest hits in partnership with presenting sponsor Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®).

“Rams Head Presents brings invaluable experience in booking, production, logistics, and marketing that will help propel the Key West Songwriters Festival to new heights,“ says Charlie Bauer, festival founder and managing partner of the famous Smokin’ Tuna Saloon in Key West, Florida. “We are thrilled to have them on board.”

Shows during the festival feature a rotating group of performing songwriters who play their hit songs, introduce new melodies, discuss their inspirations, and share the stories behind their songs. Audience members have the rare opportunity to hear music performed with a passion that only its creators can convey. Performers over the years have included Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, and more.

In addition to joining forces with Bauer in Key West, Rams Head is also proud to continue the festival’s legacy by presenting a sister festival in Annapolis, Maryland. The Annapolis Songwriters Festival will offer the same, unique experience to concertgoers in the Mid-Atlantic region, taking place in the fall of 2022. Like the Key West festival, the Annapolis festival will feature both ticketed and free events throughout the downtown Annapolis area.

Modeled after the Key West festival, the Annapolis Songwriters Festival serves to bring our love for music to the bay! Like Key West, Annapolis has its own world-renowned watering holes and intimate theater settings, making our historic capital on the bay the perfect setting for live music enthusiasts to get acquainted with the faces, voices, and stories behind the songs.

“Rams Head is honored to join forces with the Key West Songwriters Festival to continue to grow this admired and well-respected event. Songwriting is an integral part of the music-making process and this artist-focused festival truly is one of a kind,” said Royal Bundy, Vice President Marketing of Rams Head Presents. “Additionally, we are excited to bring this new and exciting event to Annapolis this fall.”

Additional information available at keywestsongwritersfestival.com and annapolissongwritersfestival.com

