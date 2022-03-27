Pressing Strings, Kathy Mattea, and Jim Brickman All Coming to Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Dori Freeman
Just added as support act for Oliver Wood of the Wood Brothers
Wednesday, April 20
8pm | $30
Clarence Bucaro
Just added as support act for Shawn Colvin
Saturday, April 23
8pm | $60
Pressing Strings
Saturday, May 7
8pm | $23 Advance / $25 DOS
Mary Gauthier w. Special Guest Jaimee Harris
Thursday, June 9
8pm | $25
Andy McKee w. Calum Graham
Thursday, June 16
8pm | $22.50
Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel
Friday, June 17
8pm | $25
Jim Brickman (two shows)
Sun, June 19
4pm (All Ages) & 7pm (21+) | $45
Maggie Rose
Wednesday, June 29
8pm | $30
Kathy Mattea
Friday, August 19
8pm | $55
Paul Thorn
Sunday, September 25
8pm | $30
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)
03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn
03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour
03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe
04/01 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Special Guest Deanna Bogart
04/02 Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience
04/03 Bob Schneider (All Ages Matinee)
04/03 Karla Bonoff w. Mark Rogers
04/05 Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia
04/05 Rams Head Presents Colin Hay at Maryland Hall
04/06 The Bacon Brothers (night 1)
04/07 Average White Band
04/08 The Bacon Brothers (night 2)
04/09 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
04/10 + 11 Tab Benoit w. Lightnin’ Malcolm
04/12 River Whyless w. Alexa Rose
04/13 Rams Head Presents The Four Tops at Maryland Hall
04/14 The Nighthawks
04/15 Clint Roberts
04/16 The Doobie Others
04/17 Atomic Light Orchestra Performing the Music of ELO
04/18 Todd Snider w. Kevin Gordon
04/19 Damien Escobar
04/19 Rams Head Presents The Zombies at Maryland Hall
04/20 Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers w. Dori Freeman
04/21 Four80East
04/22 The Doo Wop Project
04/23 Riders In The Sky (All Ages Matinee)
04/23 Shawn Colvin w. Clarence Bucaro
04/24 10,000 Maniacs
04/25 Iron Butterfly
04/25 Rams Head Presents Illusionist Rick Thomas at Maryland Hall
04/26 Progject: The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience
04/27 Nektar: The Legendary Rock Band
04/28 Al Stewart w. Empty Pockets
04/29 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer
04/30 Phil Vassar
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
