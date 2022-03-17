Police Release More Details on BWMC Murder-Suicide

The Anne Arundel County Police have released more information on the murder-suicide at BWMC which was reported here earlier.

On March 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

When officers arrived they found an adult male on the ground suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. Several medical personnel from the hospital performed life-saving measures on the victim who was pronounced deceased a short time later. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Kintrell Todd McEachern, of Baltimore, Maryland. Information received from witnesses at the scene revealed Mr. McEachern was shot by his son, 24-year-old Kintrell Todd McEachern, Jr., following an argument between the two. Mr. McEachern, Jr. left the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting occurred.

Information about the vehicle and Mr. Mceachern, Jr. was broadcast to area agencies and Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. At approximately 6:00 p.m. information was received from Baltimore County Police that Mr. McEachern, Jr. entered a wooded area near Windsor Mill, Maryland. The Baltimore County Police located Mr. McEachern, Jr., deceased, in the woods with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. One handgun (the presumed murder weapon) was found near Mr. McEachern, Jr. and recovered for analysis.

The remains of Mr. McEachern and Mr. McEachern, Jr. were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. Homicide Unit detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline, available 24-hours a day, toll-free at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587). Tips can also be submitted online at http://metrocrimestoppers.org/.

