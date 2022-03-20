Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Police Investigating Double Shooting in Annapolis

| March 19, 2022, 08:04 PM

On March 18th at approximately 11:23pm, officers responded to the intersection of Forest Drive and Tyler Ave. for a reported shooting. A call was received in reference that the victims were inside of a rideshare and en route to a local hospital. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting where evidence was collected. Additional officers responded to the hospital where two shooting victims and the rideshare vehicle were located. At this time the victims are only being identified as an adult male and an adult female.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

