Police Arrest Teen For Recent Brooklyn Park Murder

This is an update to a previously reported story.

Police have made an arrest in the case of the murder of Devin Scott Freeman on February 7, 2022. Freeman’s body was found along Ritchie Highway in the rear of a business.

During the investigation, Anne Arundel County Police homicide detectives identified an 18-year-old Brooklyn male as a suspect. Detectives applied for and received charges against the suspect for the homicide of Mr. Freeman.

Although an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

