Pasadena Man Charged in Annapolis Home Invasion

The Annapolis Police have arrested a Pasadena man in connection with a burglary, assault, and home invasion that happened early this morning.

On March 23, 2022 at approximately 3:50 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 200 block of South Southwood Ave. for a reported home invasion.

The suspect fled from the home prior to officers arriving but was located nearby during a search of the area.

According to the victim the suspect entered through the rear of the home and confronted the resident. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded money before fleeing.

Once the suspect was located, a brief foot chase ensued but officers were able to apprehend him and place him under arrest. The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old male from Pasadena. Anne Arundel County Police had just charged the suspect with misdemeanor theft on March 14, 2022. The suspect is facing 12 separate charges– Home Invasion (felony), First and Third Degree Burglary (both felonies), Fourth Degree Burglary (misdemeanor), First Degree Assault (felony), Second Degree Assault (misdemeanor), Reckless Endangerment (misdemeanor), Armed Robbery (felony, police did not mention a weapon), Theft (misdemeanor), Robbery (felony), Kidnapping (felony, police did not mention any kidnapping), and Malicious Destruction of Property (misdemeanor). The suspect is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond at this point. His initial hearing is scheduled for 10:30 am tomorrow.

The suspect has a history of burglary and burglary related convictions:

June of 2010 – Sentenced to 3 years, suspended all by 40 days

April of 2011 – Sentenced to 3 years, suspended all by 40 days

August of 2010 -Sentenced to 4 years, suspended all (conspiracy to commit burglary)

August of 2012 -Sentenced to 98 days (time served)

August 2014 – Sentenced to 18 months

May 2016 – Sentenced to 6 years (no date of release)

The victim was not seriously injured in this incident.

