OMG, Oleta Adams, Eric Hutchinson, and Steve Earle ALL Coming to Annapolis!!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Carlo Biondi
Tuesday, March 22
7pm | $10
Eric Hutchinson w/ The Ballroom Thieves
Tuesday, May 17
8pm | $35
The Wallflowers
Tuesday, May 24
8pm | $85
DRAGAPELLA! Starring The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet Wednesday, June 1
8pm | $39.50
Steve Earle & The Dukes w/ special guests The Whitmore Sisters
Tuesday, July 19
8pm | $69.50
Sara Evans
Friday, September 23
8pm | $79.50
*VIP Packages Available
Oleta Adams
Sunday, October 16
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/15 Kiefer Sutherland w. Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca
03/16 John Lodge of The Moody Blues
03/17 Ben Sollee
03/18 Spyro Gyra
03/19 Arielle (All Ages Matinee)
03/19 The Weight Band
03/20 Wishbone Ash
03/21 Melissa Manchester
03/22 Carlo Biondi
03/23 + 24 The High Kings
03/25 Euge Groove
03/26 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Alli Breen
03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)
03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn
03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour
03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe
04/01 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Special Guest Deanna Bogart
04/02 Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience
04/03 Bob Schneider (All Ages Matinee)
04/03 Karla Bonoff w. Mark Rogers
04/05 Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia
04/05 Rams Head Presents Colin Hay at Maryland Hall
04/06 The Bacon Brothers (night 1)
04/07 Average White Band
04/08 The Bacon Brothers (night 2)
04/09 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
04/10 + 11 Tab Benoit w. Whiskey Bayou Revue
04/12 River Whyless w. Alexa Rose
04/13 Rams Head Presents The Four Tops at Maryland Hall
04/14 The Nighthawks
04/15 Clint Roberts
