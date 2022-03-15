Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

OMG, Oleta Adams, Eric Hutchinson, and Steve Earle ALL Coming to Annapolis!!

| March 15, 2022, 10:37 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Carlo Biondi

Tuesday, March 22

7pm | $10

Eric Hutchinson w/ The Ballroom Thieves

Tuesday, May 17

8pm | $35

The Wallflowers

Tuesday, May 24

8pm | $85

DRAGAPELLA! Starring The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet Wednesday, June 1

8pm | $39.50

Steve Earle & The Dukes w/ special guests The Whitmore Sisters

Tuesday, July 19

8pm | $69.50

Sara Evans

Friday, September 23

8pm | $79.50

*VIP Packages Available

Oleta Adams

Sunday, October 16

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS: 

03/15 Kiefer Sutherland w. Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca

03/16 John Lodge of The Moody Blues

03/17 Ben Sollee

03/18 Spyro Gyra

03/19 Arielle (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 The Weight Band

03/20 Wishbone Ash

03/21 Melissa Manchester

03/22 Carlo Biondi

03/23 + 24 The High Kings

03/25 Euge Groove

03/26 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Alli Breen

03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)

03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn

03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour

03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe

04/01 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Special Guest Deanna Bogart

04/02 Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience

04/03 Bob Schneider (All Ages Matinee)

04/03 Karla Bonoff w. Mark Rogers

04/05 Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia

04/05 Rams Head Presents Colin Hay at Maryland Hall

04/06 The Bacon Brothers (night 1)

04/07 Average White Band

04/08 The Bacon Brothers (night 2)

04/09 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals

04/10 + 11 Tab Benoit w. Whiskey Bayou Revue

04/12 River Whyless w. Alexa Rose

04/13 Rams Head Presents The Four Tops at Maryland Hall

04/14 The Nighthawks

04/15 Clint Roberts

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake