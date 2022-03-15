OMG, Oleta Adams, Eric Hutchinson, and Steve Earle ALL Coming to Annapolis!!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Carlo Biondi

Tuesday, March 22

7pm | $10

Eric Hutchinson w/ The Ballroom Thieves

Tuesday, May 17

8pm | $35

The Wallflowers

Tuesday, May 24

8pm | $85

DRAGAPELLA! Starring The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet Wednesday, June 1

8pm | $39.50

Steve Earle & The Dukes w/ special guests The Whitmore Sisters

Tuesday, July 19

8pm | $69.50

Sara Evans

Friday, September 23

8pm | $79.50

*VIP Packages Available

Oleta Adams

Sunday, October 16

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/15 Kiefer Sutherland w. Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca

03/16 John Lodge of The Moody Blues

03/17 Ben Sollee

03/18 Spyro Gyra

03/19 Arielle (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 The Weight Band

03/20 Wishbone Ash

03/21 Melissa Manchester

03/22 Carlo Biondi

03/23 + 24 The High Kings

03/25 Euge Groove

03/26 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Alli Breen

03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)

03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn

03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour

03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe

04/01 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour feat. Special Guest Deanna Bogart

04/02 Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience

04/03 Bob Schneider (All Ages Matinee)

04/03 Karla Bonoff w. Mark Rogers

04/05 Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia

04/05 Rams Head Presents Colin Hay at Maryland Hall

04/06 The Bacon Brothers (night 1)

04/07 Average White Band

04/08 The Bacon Brothers (night 2)

04/09 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals

04/10 + 11 Tab Benoit w. Whiskey Bayou Revue

04/12 River Whyless w. Alexa Rose

04/13 Rams Head Presents The Four Tops at Maryland Hall

04/14 The Nighthawks

04/15 Clint Roberts

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

