Murder-Suicide Being Investigated in Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a murder-suicide in which police believe a husband shot his wife and then took his own life.

On March 8, 2022, at approximately midnight., Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a residence in the 8600 block of New Bedford Harbour in Pasadena for two deceased subjects.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Neka Natalie Jennings and 39-year-old Dajuan Jennings.

A handgun and ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene by police.

The initial investigation reveals that Mr. Jennings shot Ms. Jennings and then took his own life. The decedents were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Investigators continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

