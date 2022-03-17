Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Murder-Suicide: Baltimore Man Shot to Death in BWMC Parking Lot

| March 17, 2022, 06:52 AM

A 40-year-old Baltimore man was shot to death outside of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (BWMC) in Glen Burnie late yesterday afternoon.

Around 5:30 pm on March 16, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police received several 911 calls about a shooting in the parking lot outside of the hospital. On arrival, they found a 40-year old man from Baltimore had been shot several times in the torso and at least once in the head.

Police learned that Kintrell McEachern, Jr., 24, went to the parking lot to confront his father, Kintrell McEachern, Sr. Police believe the confrontation stemmed from a dispute between the two which boiled over while visiting a relative who was in the hospital.

The younger McEachern fled the scene in a car and was later found deceased by Baltimore County police near Viaduct Avenue and Woodlawn Road in a wooded area. It appeared he had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Anne Arundel County Police are expected to release more details later this morning.

This is the second murder-suicide in the past ten days. On March 8, 2022, a man shot his wife in Pasadena and then turned the gun on himself. This is the fourth homicide of the year in Anne Arundel County.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

