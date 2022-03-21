Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Motorist Shot While Driving Along Forest Drive in Annapolis

| March 21, 2022, 11:05 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the second shooting of a person in a car along Forest Drive. This one was in the middle of the day. The first one was on March 18, 2022 when two people inside of rideshare were shot.

On March 19, 2022, at approximately 12:29 pm, officers responded to the area of Forest Dr. and S. Cherry Grove Ave. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who advised that he was shot at while driving in his vehicle on Forest Drive.

The victim advised that the initial incident began at a gas station, located at 2000 block of Bay Ridge Ave. . It was at that location where the victim made initial contact with the shooting suspect and driver of the suspect vehicle.

Police have not released any suspect information and said in a statement, “as more information becomes appropriate to release regarding victims identity or suspect information in the above-listed incidents an update will be sent out.”

