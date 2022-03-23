Motorcyclist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Route 100

A motorcyclist was killed last evening in a single-vehicle crash on Route 100 near the I-97 overpass.

On March 22, 2022, just after 7:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the overpass of Route 100 eastbound at I-97 southbound for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to investigators, it appears that a 2009 Yamaha YZFR1 was traveling eastbound on Route 100 at a high rate of speed approaching the overpass at I-97. The driver, identified as Delonta Hill, a 23-year old male from Brooklyn Park, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Hill was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.

The primary cause of this crash is the driver failing to remain within a single lane. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

