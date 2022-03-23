Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Motorcyclist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Route 100

| March 23, 2022, 06:48 AM

A motorcyclist was killed last evening in a single-vehicle crash on Route 100 near the I-97 overpass.

On March 22, 2022, just after 7:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the overpass of Route 100 eastbound at I-97 southbound for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to investigators, it appears that a 2009 Yamaha YZFR1 was traveling eastbound on Route 100 at a high rate of speed approaching the overpass at I-97. The driver, identified as Delonta Hill, a 23-year old male from Brooklyn Park, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Hill was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.

The primary cause of this crash is the driver failing to remain within a single lane. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake