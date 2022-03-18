Mission Escape Rooms- Annapolis Opens New Room, The Bureau 

Mission Escape Rooms has opened a new room at its Annapolis location. The Bureau assigns guests as private investigators to help solve the disappearance of Baltimore Detective Shaw. Detective Shaw had been closing in on a multiple murder case, then went missing after leaving the bureau to continue the investigation. There is now suspicion that the suspect has the detective held hostage. Your team of private investigators must find the captor’s location before the missing detective becomes another cold case.

Seeking adventure beyond The Bureau? Mission Escape Rooms has an additional ten rooms across its three locations: Downtown Annapolis, Waugh Chapel, and Arundel Mills. Other room themes include Once Upon a Crime, The Curse of the Winter Witch, and Mad Dog’s Speakeasy.

Mission Escape Rooms is the perfect venue to host birthday parties and corporate events. Please email [email protected] to plan your next event.

Want to save a few dollars? Use promo code ALLANNAPOLIS for 20% OFF your next escape room experience. Visit missionescaperooms.com to book your escape room experience.

*Promo code cannot be applied to any additional promotions. The offer expires on 4/1/2022

