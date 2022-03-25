Last Day To Save $5 on Tix For Maryland Chicken Wing Festival Next Weekend
- Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors including all of your local favorites
- Listen to Live Entertainment on the Main Stage and the Acoustic Stage. The Reagan Years!
- Show off your skill at ax throwing (what could possibly go wrong?)
- A mobile escape room
- Get your game on in a new open-air gaming tent
- Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section
- Plenty of tables and open space to enjoy your day
- And NEW this year, a special afternoon admission ticket for those who want to come later in the day!
This is a fantastic day for the entire family and rumor has it that they ordered perfect weather for the event!
With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly. So, if you want to enjoy the first festival of 2022, get your tickets now!
And because you are a subscriber here, save $5 off your ticket. Just use the code 5EYE22 when you check out and BOOM– $5 left in your pocket! Code will expire on March 25th!
