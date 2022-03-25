Last Day To Save $5 on Tix For Maryland Chicken Wing Festival Next Weekend

Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets are limited and will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time. ABC Events has announced that the 8th annualis scheduled for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets are limited and will likely sell out, so make sure toahead of time.

What’s new?

Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors including all of your local favorites

wing vendors with wing flavors including all of your local favorites Listen to Live Entertainment on the Main Stage and the Acoustic Stage. The Reagan Years!

Show off your skill at ax throwing (what could possibly go wrong?)

A mobile escape room

Get your game on in a new open-air gaming tent

Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section

Plenty of tables and open space to enjoy your day

And NEW this year, a special afternoon admission ticket for those who want to come later in the day!

This is a fantastic day for the entire family and rumor has it that they ordered perfect weather for the event!

With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly. So, if you want to enjoy the first festival of 2022, get your tickets now!

And because you are a subscriber here, save $5 off your ticket. Just use the code 5EYE22 when you check out and BOOM– $5 left in your pocket! Code will expire on March 25th!

