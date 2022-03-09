March 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Murder-Suicide. Police Accountability Bill. No Comment from AACPS. Nitro Circus!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Pasadena. The County Council is working its way through a police accountability bill. Anne Arundel County Public Schools are limiting comments on Facebook because some adults can’t behave! Tips to save money on gas. A new airline at BWI heading to New Haven. And Nitro Circus is coming to the Baysox! And we can always use some more local businesses to spotlight! Give me some leads!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, really quickly. If you are not busy Thursday night, head over to Mothers Peninsula Grill in Arnold. They are hosting a benefit for Ukraine all day and a portion of sales will be divvied up 50-50 between the needs of refugees and the needs of freedom fighters. Dave Rather got behind this because an employee is Ukrainian and her family is still fighting. He said he’ll have lots of other fun to go along with it. Good on you Mother Dave–I’ll be there! Alright, let’s get right into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Pasadena. Early yesterday morning, they were called to the 8600 block of New Bedford Harbor for two deceased individuals. When they arrived they found Neka and DeJuan Jennings deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. While the Chief Medical Examiner will make the official call, police suspect that DeJuan shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Being a County Councilpeep can be brutal. Monday’s meeting went to midnight and the law forced them to stop. They were discussing the structure of the new Police Accountability Board which is required now by state law by July 1. On one side, the police say they need to be able to do their job unfettered. On the other side, critics of the police say they want the board to have investigative power into the police. The Council listened to testimony for hours, agreed to 49 amendments…yes you heard that correctly and voted on about half of them. The conversation will continue on March 21–the next meeting.

You can file this under “why we can’t have nice things.” Yesterday, the Anne Arundel County Schools put their Facebook foot down and said enough. Because some of the so-called adults on Facebook cannot help themselves from leaving inappropriate, disrespectful, or vulgar comments, they are restricting the comments. If it is informational–no comments. If they are seeking an opinion, they will open the comments. Gotta say I am embarrassed that they had to do this. And if you are one of those ass-hats leaving comments like that–just ask yourself what does your kid think of you. C’mon–grow up people.

Filled up the car last night and had a flashback to driving my 98 Ford Expedition that I really miss. $60. WOW. And it looks like the high gas pricing will be around for a while so AAA has some tips to maximize your fuel efficiency. Number one, learn the fine art of siphoning. I jest….sort of… but seriously add 2 to 3 pounds of air above the manufacturer’s recommendation. Might ride a bit harder but you ca get a bit more MPG. Make sure your wheels are aligned properly. When the heat comes, run the AC–the extra drag with open windows will cost you gas. If your car takes premium gas, you probably can safely downgrade to regular. And finally, go easy on the gas and brake pedals…ease into highway speeds and ease into stops.

If you want to get to New England on the cheap, a new carrier is launching at BWI. Avelo…or maybe it’s Avelo…you say tomato…Airlines will be offering daily flights six days a week to New Haven Connecticut beginning May 26th–not flying on Sunday. It is a low-cost start-up airline and fares will begin at $49 each way at AveloAir.com. So if your kid goes to Yale…there you go!

Finally, remember when Annapolis almost chased Travis Pastrana and Nitro Circus out of town. Well, the bad news is he still ain’t bringing it back–thanks Ward 2. The good news is he is bringing it close. On Sunday, June 5th, their latest tour– The Good, Bad, and Rad Tour will hit the Bowie Baysox Stadium. It’s a two-hour show that is guaranteed to thrill. Tickets are on sale now at Baysox.com and range from $35 to $256 which will put you literally on the field in the middle of the action! And all the fuddy duddys in Ward 2 that tried to kill it in 2016–stay in your rocking chairs!

We are rolling on the local business spotlights. But please keep the suggestions coming. Send them to [email protected] or DM me on Twitter. Up Saturday– Fence and Deck Connection–next week…Wild Kid Acres! But soon..yeah, I keep teasing this because..dammit I am proud of this one… here’s another snippet from the pod with did with Senator Astle on his time in Vietnam.

[CLIP]

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and Rehab 2 Perform!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And because it’s Wednesday, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

