March 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Random Stabbing. Pothole Repair. Internet Boost. Ticket Contest!

Today…

A random stabbing in Linthicum. Parking woes are coming to Annapolis so it is best to be prepared. The SHA wants you to report your favorite pothole so they can fix it. Comcast boosted internet speeds yesterday just because (so they say). Rams Head has postponed the 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles show tonight. Ticket Tuesday contest for Spyro Gyra and Melissa Manchester tickets! And another snippet from Senator Astle!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The warm weather yesterday coupled with an unusually busy but fun weekend…haven’t had them in a long time… gotta admit kicked my butt a bit. Got next to nothing done yesterday. Must get motivated today! Alright, we have some news so let’s just get into it–shall we?

Random Stabbing. Two words no one wants to hear but that is what happened to a man walking along West Nursery Road in Linthicum about 9 pm on Saturday. He was near the intersection of Winterson Road when he was approached by an unknown Black man who started to chase him and then stabbed him in an extremity. He fled the scene and police were unable to find him. The victim suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds. The suspect is described as a black make with blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and wearing a black facemask. Not much to go on, but if anyone has any information–410-222-4700 is the number.

Annapolis is moving forward with the demolition of the Hillman Garage off of Main Street and that means parking is going to be a bear! The City says they have a plan and to get in on it..head to accessannapolis.com Options will be to park away from downtown and take the circulator that already exists, look for an e-golf cart on a route, and flag it down. And then eventually there will be an app so you can call for a van to take you to and from wherever you parked. Get familiar with the options before the end of the month. One option that is NOT available is parking in the downtown neighborhoods without a permit..meaning a residential permit. They are converting the available spots that used to be free if you found one to a pay-per-app system and they are going to be “very aggressive” with enforcement. And I mentioned last week the City has not executed a contract yet..putting the cart before the horse. Well, according to the Capital they did it again. City Manager David Jarrell told Brooks DuBose that a parking option would be the Park Place Garage and the rates would be “really cheap”. When asked how cheap, Jarrell did not know because there was no agreement in place yet. Park Place is privately owned and I imagine that Tax Increment Financing that precluded the City from using it back in the Cohen administration might rear its head again!

The State Highway Administration needs your help. It is time to fix the potholes. The roads have claimed their allotment of tires and suspensions for the winter, and now the SHA wants to fix the potholes. So, if you know of a pothole, report it..roads.maryland.gov and then contact us and click on Service Request Form. If that doesn’t work, according to Reddit, spray painting a penis around a hole tends to get a quick response as does planting a small tree in it.

If you are a Comcast customer and think your internet just got a little quicker…you’re not crazy. Yesterday they bumped up speeds for uploads and downloads. Pretty much doubled the speeds across most tiers. Comcast says the boost is a result of their trends report that said they powered over a billion devices last year and this is keeping up with demand. But let’s keep in mind that this is a cable company…they didn’t do this to be nice or to enhance a customer experience. Expect a rate increase …mark my words.

And a programming note–not for me but for Rams Head and Maryland Hall. The show tonight— It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles has been postponed until June 21st. All purchased tickets will be honored and if you can’t make the new date, contact Rams Head On Stage for a refund!

And finally, and speaking of Rams Head… it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have great seats to see Spyro Gyra on the 18th and Melissa Manchester on the 21st. Send me an email or a DM and I will pick a winner! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Fence & Deck Connection. And what did you think of the snippet from my talk with Senator Astle? Here’s another one!

