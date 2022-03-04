March 4, 2022 | Daily News Brief | AG Warning. Drug Money. Mental Health Days. Maryland Hall Leader. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An incomplete warning from the Maryland State Police. A BIG data breach warning from Attorney General Frosh. State settles big pharma suit. Mental Health Days for students. New leadership at Maryland Hall. Some podcast news and events include the Shamrock Stroll, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Shamrock the Dock, and the Green Beer Races!00

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 4th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Saw a Facebook post that my man Darim the flower guy on Church Circle received a citation from Comptroller Franchot. Well deserved…and that guy has flowers that are not only beautiful but seem to last forever! So go buy a bunch! OK, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Maryland State Police put out a weird warning yesterday about ramping up forces due to planned convoys. They say they are monitoring and are prepared and say to be wary of mis or disinformation and to monitor roads.maryland.gov for updates. But no mention of where, when, size or duration. So…I guess to keep your eyes open for a convoy someplace in Maryland.

A few pieces from Maryland Attorney General Frosh. There was a T-Mobile data breach back in August and 53 million records were stolen. The information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and driver’s license numbers. And now they learned that more than 1 million Maryland residents’ information is for sale on the dark web. These are current, former, and prospective customers or those that may have applied for credit from T-Mobile. So pretty big considering Maryland has like 6 million people! The AG is recommending checking out your credit reports and consider putting a freeze on your account to prevent any fraudulent accounts from being opened.

The other news from his office is better. The State has settled a big pharma lawsuit for just shy of $400 million. And that will be doled out to the County and the City over 18 years. The County will get about $30 million and the City about $1.5 million. The funds are to be earmarked to fight the opioid problem.

Some new legislation is working its way through the legislature. It will allow students in public schools to take mental health days off from school and have it count as an excused absence. Anne Arundel County already built a few into their calendar but they are scheduled. This bill would allow them to be taken as needed. No doctor’s note is needed and the student can report it to a school specialist, but it is not required. Individual districts will be able to set the maximum number of days. The bill has passed the House of Delegates and now is in the Senate committee before being sent to the floor for a vote.

Maryland Hall will have new leadership pretty soon. After a nationwide search for a new Executive Director, the Board of Directors has found one. She was holed up in Hartford Connecticut deeply involved in the art scene there! Jackie Coleman will be wrapping up her current position as the Senior Community Impact Officer for the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. She will be here in Annapolis a bit later this spring! Welcome, Jackie!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight–Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center which will be having its grand opening on the 7th. And next weekend, Fence and Deck Connection. PLEASE, keep the suggestions coming!

And as we begin to wrap, let’s talk about a couple of happenings around town! This weekend is chock full of events. Saturday at noon starting at Dillos in Annapolis it is the 8th Annual Shamrock Stroll. Saturday night is the sold-out Hooley on City Dock–lots of tents are up. Sunday at 1 pm it is the St. Patricks Day Parade. And then to wrap it up at 3 pm on City Dock is the family-friendly and free event–Shamrock The Dock. Good luck surviving this weekend.

And if you do, save up your energy for the return of the Eastport Democratic Club’s Green Beer Races. They are back NEXT Sunday at the crack o noon…because…Eastport. Beer and kool-aid races, food, drink, pipers, and Dublin 5 playing the tunes! Donations appreciated and benefits both the Anne Arundel SPCA and the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company. And remember to set your alarm…Daylight Savings Time begins so we will lose an hour of sleep!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and Rehab 2 Perform!

