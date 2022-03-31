March 31, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Pedestrian Fatality, House Fire, MVA Improvements. Festivals Galore!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An Arnold man was struck and killed on Ritchie Highway. A home was destroyed in an Edgewater fire. Birth Certificates are now at the MVA. A teen-funded benefit concert this Saturday at the Market House. More discounts for the Chicken Wing Festival. More Annapolis Film Festival bonus podcasts.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 31st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Why is it that as you get older, time seems to move faster! I swear it was just March 1st and we were all getting psyched for the St Patricks Parade and the Shamrock Stroll. But here we are on the cusp of April. Anyhow, we have news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

An Arnold man was killed late Tuesday evening while walking along Ritchie Highway near the Severna Park Golf Center. Eric Crawford, 33, was in the northbound travel lane when he was struck. He was wearing dark-colored, non-reflective clothing. A passing motorist had called 911 to report him in the roadway and when police arrived they came upon the accident scene. The fire department pronounced him deceased at the scene and initially, it seems that pedestrian error was the cause. However, if anyone may have seen anything, please contact the police at 410-222-8573.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department fought an Edgewater blaze on Tuesday evening that caused nearly $200,000 worth of damage to a Shore Drive home. Smoke detectors alerted the residents and neighbors alerted the fire department of the blaze that started in the rear of the home. It took 65 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Annapolis, and the Naval Academy about an hour to put under control. The cause has been determined to be accidental but they are still trying to find the point of origin. Two family dogs escaped the blaze as well, but unfortunately, the family cat is missing.

Rarely does government involvement make things easier…but here’s an exception! For people that are born in Maryland, you can now get a certified copy of your birth certificate .. needed for the REAL ID designation and passports and the like at the Annapolis MVA. This is in addition to Frederick, Largo, Baltimore City, and Essex. The catch is that you need to do a driver’s license or ID transaction to use the service–so renewal, issuance, or getting the REAL ID all qualify. There is a $10 fee. Would be nice if you could just go to obtain one there, but hey–baby steps I guess!

If you aren’t headed to the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the Annapolis Film Festival, or the MLK Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival on Saturday..or even if you are…stop at the market House between 3 pm and 8 pm and catch Young Hope Annapolis–its a benefit concert to raise funds for aid to Ukraine. The hook…it’s all put on my local teens! This will be a great event if you can make it! And if not, check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the story we have a QR code there to scan and you can still make a contribution. Love to see our kids doing good in the world!

Speaking of the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, I sniffed out another way for you to save $5 off all of your tickets to the fest on Saturday at the fairgrounds Go to ABCEventsinc.com and get a $5 discount when you use the code BEEPCHICKEN. and thanks to Bridgett for letting us swipe her code…valid until Friday night!

And tonight is the big night for the Annapolis Film Festival. It opens tonight with To Olivia and runs through Sunday. You can still score a pass..or individual tickets at annapolisfilmfestival.org. We dropped a bonus film fest pod yesterday with Justin Zuckerman who directed Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater which is on my must-see list. And at noon today, we’re dropping our final one..for the closing film– Peace by Chocolate… which is a movie we all need right now–spoke with director Jonathan Keijeser. Can’t wait to meet these guys this weekend! And on our Local Business Spotlight on Saturday–Liquor Mart & Deli and next weekend–Snap Fitness..a cool new fitness place in town!

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Annapolis Film Festival, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

