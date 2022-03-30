March 30, 2022 | Daily News Brief | AA Goes Solar! Flag house Inn News. MLK Jr. Parade. Festivals Galore!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County is going solar and sets a lofty goal for 2030! Annapolis City is considering allowing outdoor dining all year long. Flag House Inn has been named to the Select Registry of Distinguished Inns of North America. The MLK Jr. Parade is this weekend along with the African American Diaspora Festival, the Annapolis Film Festival, and the Maryland CHicken WINg Festival!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It was great to see such a great turnout for John Astle’s book signing last night. A lot of current and past colleagues from the Senate and a bunch of Vietnam vets. Definitely check out the book… it’s a good one. Alright, let’s get right into today’s news, shall we?

Anne Arundel County is going solar! Yesterday, County Executive Pittman announced that the old landfill in Glen Burnie will become a solar farm and set a lofty goal to have “all government operations” running on 100% renewable energy by 2030. On the solar farm, the county will lease the land to Ameresco for about $3 million over 25 years. And then the County wil buy electricity from them at a reduced price. Estimates are the taxpayers will save about $7 million over the 25 years. This is the second solar farm in the county on a landfill. Annapolis has one by Waterworks Park. Started in the Ellen Moyer Administration and came online when Mike Pantelides was Mayor.

Aside from the garage and City Dock and the electric ferry, expect this next item to cause a lot of controversies. The City Council in Annapolis is moving to make outdoor dining a permanent thing in the City and not just for the state of emergency. There is a lot of political maneuvering about it and they cannot create the legislation fast enough so they are establishing a one-year pilot program and after that, the zoning changes and legislation will have been written to make it so. They are also looking at eliminating the need for on-site parking for many restaurants allowing them to utilize that space for outdoor dining if they wish! There are some restaurants that are all in. Others could take it or leave it. But many residents living in proximity to the restaurants are pretty up in arms over this citing the noise and reduced parking for them, and also claiming that property values have decreased and a loss of quality of life. We’ll b following this!

Congrats to Marty and Carmel Etzel, Their inn.. the Flag House Inn has been accepted as a member of the Select Registry of Distinguished Inns. It sounds pretty hoity-toity and it is! The list is pretty exclusive with a bit over 250 properties nationwide all passing a rigorous inspection for everything you can imagine from cleanliness to food to comfort to the guest experience and the location. And if you have guests coming to visit you in the area—pawn them off on Marty and Carmel–they’d love to have them. You can scroll back a while or search..we did a local business spotlight with Marty a bit ago–I think it was one of the first in-person ones we did after COVID began to wane a bit!

A reminder that there’s a parade and festival this Saturday that is NOT the Wing Fest or the Film Fest. It is the City’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora festival. The parade goes from Maryland Hall down to City Dock where the African Diaspora Festival will be kicking into high gear. The Parade steps off at noon and when it gets to the water, the fest will take over with live music, DJs, food trucks, vendors, dance demonstrations, artists of all stripes, and much more!

I mentioned The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday, April 2nd at the fairgrounds tickets are available at ABCEventsinc.com and they are going fast!

The Annapolis Film Festival kicks off on Thursday evening and will go all day on Friday and Saturday and Sunday! Tickets and Passes–passes are the way to go, I got mine! But check it out and make a game plan at annapolisfilmfestival.org . Oh and we have another pod dropping today at noon-Yelling Fire in an Empty Theatre–the story of a girl that wants to see all New York has to offer.. and New York shows it to her. An interesting type of filming and a funny movie–sounds like an autobiography of my own kid!

Also on Saturday, at noon, our local business spotlight. This week Liquor Mart and Deli and NEXT weekend– Snap Fitness!

And as we wrap it up. Congrats to Lisa and Todd..mutually exclusive who each won a $25 gift card yesterday from Mother’s Peninsula Grill. And to Sharon who snagged that Chicken Wing Festival Ticket!

