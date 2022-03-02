March 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Ukraine Vigil. Shooting in Millersville. Time for Irish. New Bar in Annaoplis.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A bit of a follow-up from the Annapolis Police on the recent shooting that sent two children to trauma centers. A new tool to track, apply and pay for permits in the County. The State Board of Education agreed to lift the school mask mandate statewide. Air Canada is back. And we can always use some more local businesses to spotlight! Give me some leads! FYI, the audio from the press conference is tagged on at the end of today’s DNB–give it a listen if you have the time–it’s about 47 minutes!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you indulged in Mardi Gras yesterday as we enter Lent. Not sure what I will claim I am giving up for Lent just yet…let me get back to you on that in a little. For me, Lent tends to be like New Year’s resolutions…the mind is strong but the body is weak! Alright, let’s get right into today’s news, shall we?

Tonight at 6 pm at Lawyer’s Mall in the shadow of the State House, Governor Hogan, and Lt. Governor Rutherford will lead a solidarity vigil for Ukraine to offer Marylanders an opportunity to show support of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their country and lives. Expect heavy traffic downtown and parking to be tight. If you are attending, you may want to consider parking at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and taking a shuttle or walking…it’s not too bad of a walk.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that sent a Millersville man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It happened very early yesterday morning and the man was walking to his car in the 500 block of Cairn Road and noticed two people in it. When he confronted them, they exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The victim started to chase them when one of the suspects turned and fired several shots injuring the man and damaging the car. Suspect descriptions– black males, 18-25 years old wearing dark clothing. One was said to be between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall. Pretty specific. If anyone has any info, 410-222-6145

And an update to the case in Brooklyn Park where a Millersville teen was discovered behind a funeral home with evident trauma. We had learned that it was a shooting and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has deemed the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner being homicide. This is the first homicide of the year for Anne Arundel County.

This weekend really kicks off St. Patrick’s Day with the Shamrock Stroll on Saturday–we sent out an email on that–make sure you get your tickets in advance, then the Hooley, the parade on Sunday followed by Shamrock the Dock. But our three favorite Irish joints are turning St. Paddy’s Day into a month. They have a few years to make up for…do check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for a list of all they have going… Galway Bay, Brian Boru, and Killarney House. Live music, Guinness nights, VIP nights, Irish Dancers, and of course, the big day on the 17th!

There’s a bill working its way through the legislature that will prevent auto insurers from using a credit score to set a premium. While this is probably more of a word correction, it is an interesting one. Currently, they CAN NOT use credit scores to determine if a policy will be issued. But they CAN use it to determine the premium. The bill prevents that. My guess is that to get the business, some slimy insurers took some higher-risk people and then jacked up the premiums once they were hooked. Did my disdain for insurance companies just come out there?

Saw a tweet yesterday from the Baltimore Business Journal. Game On Bar + Arcade will be opening on March 19th in Annapolis with what the venue says are “cold-ass beers”. This is in the old Chesapeake Brewing Company and will feature retro games, drinks, and some food. Because the building does not have a kitchen, it will be limited to handheld options like pop tarts and Frito Pies served out of a fake food truck in the space. The company is also planning to open similar venues in Fells Point in Baltimore and in Frederick. Might be a cool, fun, place to hang out! Fingers crossed. Nothing seems to have worked there since the Purple Tooth left!

We are rolling on the local business spotlights. But please keep the suggestions coming. Send them to [email protected] or DM me on Twitter. Up Saturday– a new dermatology practice in town– Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center and next weekend, Fence and Deck Connection!

