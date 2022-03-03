March 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Dining Out Prices On The Rise. Best Companies in Anne Arundel. Oyster Fest. Last Winter Lecture at Maritime Museum for Year!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A memo from a restaurant group says prices may be increasing for dining out! Maryland State Police pull over a car on I-97 and get a drug bust! Two Anne Arundel companies are listed by Forbes as a top place to work. The Annapolis Oyster Fest is coming on Sunday. And it is the final Winter Lecture Series of the year at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Carbs. I said I was gonna get back to you about my Lenten sacrifice this year and I decided it will be carbs. Now I need to see if it is ohydrates or erators. HA–I crack myself up sometimes. That’s it…no carbs at all except for one meal a week. We’ll see how that goes! Anyhow, lots of news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Let me start by reading an email I got from the Irish Restaurant Company yesterday. The pandemic’s impact on our daily lives continues. The cost of doing business has increased, including gasoline, transportation, insurance, wages, unemployment insurance, energy, glassware, packaging paper and plastic, and repair and maintenance of equipment. Supply issues, product availability, rising prices, and understaffing are forcing a record number of restaurant closures across America. Recently, our main supplier warned us that our purchases across the board will rise 30% — with no sign of relief in sight. And I am sure this is the same for every other restaurant. I guess we should expect higher prices when dining out! Ugh.

The moral to this next story is that if you are dealing drugs, you should be a good driver. The Maryland State Police arrested a 39-year old man from Harrisburg and a 32-year old female from Dundalk after a speeding stop on I-97 near Benfield Blvd. The female had 4 arrest warrants out for her so they checked out the car and found 11.2 grams of heroin, 41.8 grams of crack cocaine, 48 Xanax pills, paraphernalia, and a sizable chunk of money. Both were arrested and awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Onto better news. Well, Steve Biscotti and Kevin Plank must be decent guys to work for. Forbes magazine recently released their list of the top 500 best companies to work for the US and Allegis Group–founded by Biscotti came in at 281, and Under Armour at 308. Not bad to see Anne Arundel representing. These are ranked by employee surveys. The number one Maryland company was Lockheed Martin at #41 on the list, And nationally, CHOP is the best company to work for in America..and that is the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia!

We’ve mentioned the Shamrock Stroll this Saturday, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Sunday, all the great things happening at our Irish pubs all month, now here’s another one for you mollusk lovers! Annapolis Oyster Fest is March 6-19…about a dozen downtown restaurants will be highlighting the oyster with oysters on the half shell, po boys, Oyster Rockefeller, Baked Oysters, and more. Get the deets at annapolisoysterfest.com and of course on the 19th when this ends…Annapolis Restaurant Week kicks right in! Busy busy March!

And tonight.. the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park wraps up their Winter Lecture Series. It is virtual again this year and the cost is only $10…but included for no cost with a membership… up this week at 7 pm is Ospreys on the Patuxent with Greg Kearns who is the Senior Park Naturalist with the Maryland National Capital Park & Planning Commission…man that’s a mouthful. But this is timely as the ospreys will be coming back shortly! AMaritime.org is where you need to go to get tickets or buy a membership–and summer camp registration is open too.

And as we wrap it up, up this Saturday on the local business spotlight… Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center and NEXT weekend… Fence & Deck Connection.

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Rehab 2 Perform, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

