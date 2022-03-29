March 29, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Sunken Fire Boat. Intoxicated Sheriff. Rehab 2 Perform Named Top Company. Astle Book Signing

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An Anne Arundel County fireboat sank with four firefighters aboard–they are all ok. A sheriff’s deputy was charged with driving an unmarked sheriff’s car will of duty and intoxicated. Rehab 2 Perform was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the mid-Atlantic. Someone failed to claim a $10 million lottery ticket. G. Love & Special Sauce will headline Bands in the Sand. Today is Senator John Astle’s book signing at Harry Browne’s at 4:30 pm–come out! Another Annapolis Film Festival pod drops at noon. And some giveaways!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, the cat’s out of the bag. G Love and Special Sauce will be headlining Bands in the Sand on June 11th! Tickets for VIP and committee are on sale this Friday and general admission on May 2nd. This will sell out quickly and if you did not catch the podcast with did with Billy Sadtler from Annapolis Subaru and John Rodenhausen from Chesapeake Bay Foundation about the event–have a listen! I am REALLY psyched for this event! OK, enough fan boy-ing on G Love, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Not too often do the rescuers need to be rescued. But it happened yesterday afternoon. Four firefighters from Anne Arundel County were in a fireboat off of Gibson Island doing some training exercises. The boat started taking on water and ultimately sank leaving the four in the water. Of course, they had cold-weather gear and life vests on. A DNR boat was first on the scene and plucked the four from the water and took them to Sandy Point. According to the fire department, they were evaluated and all are fine and have returned to duty. DNR and the Fire Department are working on how to recover the sunk boat.

It is never a good idea to drink and drive. We all know that right? Well, it is a worse idea to drink and drive when you are a sheriff’s deputy driving an unmarked sheriff’s so recklessly that the police pull you over. Corporal James Walker a 25-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Sherif’s Office was the man operating an unmarked vehicle near Solomons Island Road and Mill Swamp Road in Harwood on Sunday. He was processed and released on his own recognizance but has been suspended with pay while they do an internal review and the case plays out in court.

Hey, congrats to one of our sponsors– Rehab2Perform. They ranked #82 in Inc magazine’s list of fastest-growing private companies in the mid-Atlantic–including Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, DC, North Carolina, and West Virginia. Their Annapolis location opened last September on Forest Drive and since then, they opened an office in Columbia and are gearing up for another one in Crofton/Gambrills. This will be their 7th location! So congrats to Dr. Josh Funk and I would say team…but let’s go with teams! Great news to hear!

And this is the bummer of the year. Some poor sap left $10 million on the lottery table. At the end of September, someone purchased a Powerball ticket at an Exxon on Rockville Pike. They matched 5 numbers and the Powerball number making it worth $1 million. But they played the optional double play for a buck making it worth $10 million. It needed to be claimed by 3:55 pm yesterday, so now that money goes back to the unclaimed fund to be used for bonus prizes. Man, that’s gotta hurt!

This afternoon–4:30 pm to 6:00 pm at Harry Browne’s upstairs! Come over and say hello to Senator John Astle and gab a copy of his new book and get it signed. You’ve heard our podcast with him and the bits and pieces. Now put it all together. The event is free–the booze is on you!

And finally, it should be ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. But I do not have a list of freebies to give away just yet! They were all plunging last week so likely recovering. But do check out their site at RamsHeadOnStage.com and see what’s coming and we’ll have more next week. But not to let you go away empty-handed. I have one single ticket left for the Maryland Wing Festival this Saturday… and I have a $25 gift card to Mother’s Peninsula Grill. Let’s make it easy…send me an email asking for one or the other and I will randomly pick someone!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight Liquor Mart & Deli and the following weekend, a new business–Snap Fitness! But at noon today, another film fest. Today it is with director Aaron Schillinger and his film… Boblo Boats, a Detroit Ferry Tale..and we do get to discussing our own Mayor’s hare-brained ferry idea. That drops at non so give it a listen and make sure you grab tickets and passes at annapolisfilmfestival.org it opens on Thursday night!

So now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And I want to know what the hell is up with 32 degrees? All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

