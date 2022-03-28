March 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Songwriters Festival. Jewelry Award. Estonian Choir. Ukrainian Fundraiser. Film Fest News!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Rams Head is bringing the Annapolis Songwriters Festival this fall. Constance from Zachary’s Jewelers won some national recognition. Six Flags is open and hiring. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is hosting an Estonian Choir tomorrow night. Irish Restaurant Company is hosting Ukrainian Fundraising Dinners on Wednesday. The Hospice of the Chesapeake Gala is on again in person this year. The Annapolis Film Festival is coming and we have bonus pods! We’re releasing the headliner for Bands in the Sand at noon today and a big hint here! The Maryland Chicken Wing Fest is this weekend. And the winner of our final Annapolis Restaurant Week giveaways!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is not here this week with your Monday Money Report, but she’ll be back next Monday!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 28th 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, you have until September something, but DO get into DC to see the Van Gogh immersive experience. It is amazing..in NE in Brentwood section and get this, lot’s of free parking. There is an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema next door and a cool outdoor beer garden called Metro Bar. Admission is like $45 but well worth it! OK , lot’s of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

This is exciting! Rams Head is bringing a songwriters festival to Annapolis this fall. The dates are still up in the air, but check out the Key West Songwriters Festival–they put on that one too! But they are planning more than 100 music makers in intimate venues all over the City for several days. Small intimate performances, discussions ,panels and the like. Some will be free and others will be tickets. This is a perfect addition to the Annapolis arts scene… just like the Annapolis Film Festival! Stay tuned to EyeOnAnnapolis.net for dates and details.

Congrats to Constance Polamalu from Zachary’s Jewelers. She was recognized as a 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail by Jewelers of America. This is a pretty big deal… 20 people selected nationwide by the top industry association and she is here in Annapolis? Constance is great and has really brought new light and vision to Zachary’s –Steve Samaras will eagerly admit that! So way to go! And stay tuned, we’ll be talking to Steve and Constance again in a week or so!

Six Flags America is open for the season. Saturdays and Sundays through Memorial Day and then daily from then on. During the offseason, there were some changes and improvements. The wooden roller coaster was re-tracked, they booked three new festivals in the park including a Viva La Fiesta in May . More benches. More food. Landscaping and a mobile app that will lessen your wait time in lines. Sounds like they upped the game this year. And if you are 16 and older and looking for seasonal work–they’re hiring. $15 an hour with many positions open–go to sixflagsjobs.com

Here’s a cool free concert. WAE or World Artists Experiences is bringing a world renowned Estonian Choir to the area. Collegium Musicale will present a free concert tomorrow night at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold at 7 pm. And this will be a US tour premiere of a piece just completed called “For Ukraine”. Again, tomorrow night at 7 pm . Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on College Parkway. A free concert by a world renowned choir! And like the Asbury United Methodist Church here in Annapolis–their pews are really pretty comfortable!

And speaking of Ukraine. On WEDNESDAY night, all of the restaurants of the Irish Restaurant Company– Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House, and Pirates Cove will be hosting fundraising dinners for Ukraine and the refugees. They will be offering a 3-course meal for $25 and $10 of that will go to Hand To Hand, an organization hoping to provide $50 euros per month to host families of refugees in Slovakia. Dine in or carry out. Noon to close!

A little bit out, but April 9th is a date for a great party–maybe see if that tux tux needs to be let out to accommodate that COVID 15 . But the Hospice of the Chesapeake will be hosting their gala again this year in person (first time in two years) at the Live! Hotel at Arundel Mills. The always-fun Reagan Years will be playing and of course some amazing dinner, drinks, and auction. The theme this year is Under a Tuscan Sky and tickets are on sale now…so check if the fancy duds fit, and then go buy a ticket at hospicechesapeake.org/2022-gala

And you all know how psyched I am for the Annapolis Film Festival. I plan to be unavailable from Thursday through Sunday when it is here in town and I had the pleasure to chat with a handful of filmmakers for quick bonus pods. Check out the one with John Patton Ford who directed Emily the Criminal starring Aubrey Plaza we dropped on Friday—one I am looking forward to! We’ll be releasing bonus pods for the fest all week. But not today…. today is a big day and a big exclusive announcement. We will be revealing the headliner for this year’s Bands in the Sand by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Annapolsi Subaru. Ticket are not on sale yet..May 2nd is that date, but we spoke with Billy from Annapolis Subaru and John from CBF to get the exclusive–that drops at noon today! But here’s a hint– it’s a BIG Philly name that is not Hall and Oates, Patti Labelle, or Will Smith. But I guarantee you will love it!

And speaking of pods…you catch the one with Tex from Changing Patterns Psychotherapy? Went a bit longer than usual, but man I thought he was a fascinating guy. More fascination up next week–Liquor Mart and Deli –if you ever wondered about that red and yellow building on the corner of West and Generals/Defense Highways–we have the scoop!

Reminder The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is back in town on April 2nd at the fairgrounds and it gets better each year. So, if you like wings, go to ABCEventsinc.com and get some tickets! Looks to be a fantastic day and right now the weather looks brisk and sunny all day! Perfect for a wing festival. Better than 90 and humid that’s for sure!

And as we wrap up.. I hope you all got to get out for Annapolis Restaurant Week. That whole “no carbs for John for lent” thing went out the window last week for sure! But we had one final gift card to give away and it was a random number draw. We did it last night and drew 743…..and the closest response was 777 … pretty darned close… from Mark Rinaldi. mark–if you are listening, shoot me a mailing address and you will have a $50 gift card from McGarvey’s headed your way! Thanks to all who played along last week–congrats to the winners–enjoy your meals. And again thanks to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership for being , well, a great partner!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and The Annapolis Film Festival

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is actually NOT here with your Monday Money Report today, she is traveling in a non-connective part of the country, so she’ll be back next Monday… But, you know who IS here???, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

