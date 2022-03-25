March 25, 2022. | Daily News Brief | Hillman Garage Delay. Affordable Housing. Maryland Week Events. Annapolis Restaurant Week Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

In a not-so-shocking report, the start of the Hillman garage replacement is delayed again. There are a TON of things to do for Maryland Day and Maryland Week. Affordable housing coming to Odenton. Mission Escape Rooms discount code. Maryland Wing Festival discount code. And some great events coming up along with a lot of bonus podcasts! And the winner of the latest Annapolis Restaurant Week Contest and the final contest to enter!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 25th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

We made it! It is the weekend…and if you work for the City of Annapolis..enjoy your day off–yes it is Maryland Day and Annapolis is the only municipal body to have it as a paid holiday! But I am psyched…I am headed to DC tomorrow to see the Van Gogh Experience. OK, so let’s get into today’s news…shall we?

Our first story should come as a surprise to no one! Brooks Dubose from The Capital has the scoop on the Hillman Garage. The gist…it is delayed and demolition that was supposed to start January 2nd will now be closer to May 1–for now. But they say they are going to start putting up silt fencing soon. With a 14- 18 month schedule.. with no further delays…this will take it into July 2023…or November 2023. But Eileen Fogarty who is spearheading the general project for the City says they are close to finalizing the contract. Now understand this… last year they said all the ducks were in a line and demolition would begin in January. And here we are at the end of MARCH and there is still no contract signed. Along with this comes some changes in parking. You used to get 2 hours of free parking downtown in non-metered spots. Now, that is gone and you will pay $4 an hour to park and you must use the Park Mobile App. The new parking people for downtown have said they will aggressively ticket scofflaws. People asked about late-night restaurant employees and safety. Fogarty said there will be a new app they can use to call an on-demand van that will take them to their car for a fee. Oh, and the app will not be available until May 17th. Finally, residents bemoaned the lack of notifications and signage. The City released a colorful PR campaign last fall featuring billboards, directional signs to available parking garages, websites, and all…but none of that has happened yet. Between this project and City Dock..it will be an interesting three years to watch!

Some affordable housing is coming to the Odenton area. A NY developer has purchased a shuttered shopping center on Annapolis Road near the Seven Oaks community. When built out, they expect to have 150 apartment units ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms. Pricing on the units has not been set.

There are a TON of things happening for Maryland Day and Maryland Weekend! Libraries will have events. Most museums in the area are free or reduced admission–many down to a buck. ArtFest at Maryland Hall, Goshen Farm, Londontowne Gardens, Paca House and Gardens, and more.. check out the post at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for all the great options!

And as we begin to wrap, let’s talk about a couple of happenings around town that are coming up! Annapolis Restaurant Week is running through Sunday. The Londontown Symphony is presenting a concert at Maryland Hall on Saturday at 730 pm called “All Together Now” which will be a tribute to the people of Ukraine. The Green Expo is happening tomorrow at Homestead gardens from 10 am to 3 pm– go learn how to be green! And a reminder that Mission Escape Rooms has a new room to check out and you can use the code ALLANNAPOLIS to save 20% off all of your tickets, This expires on the 1st of April. The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is NEXT Saturday but the discount code to save $5 off every ticket is expiring tonight at midnight… so get the tickets and use 5EYE22 to save a few bucks. The Annapolis Film Festival rolls into town on Thursday and tickets and passes are available at annapolisfilmfestival.org–I got mine!

And the winner of our share and retweet contest yesterday is Constance Camus who re-tweeted us on Twitter…Constance, you have a $50 gift card coming your way to the Severn Inn courtesy of Annapolis Restaurant Week. And for today–our last card. $50 to McGarvey’s! I’m gonna do a random number draw. Send me an email at [email protected] with a 3 digit number in the subject line. Do it by 6 pm on Sunday and I will use the handy random number generator website to get a number. The closest to the pin wins.. ties will go to the earlier post and you can be over or under! Good luck. And again, thank you Erik and Annapolis Restaurant Week!

And, that’s it for the news–and we avoided any bad news for a change. But here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Changing Patterns Psychotherapy–another really interesting one! Next Saturday, Liquor Mart and Deli. And a WHOLE bunch of bonus pods next week–Sunday will be an Annapolis Film Fest pod with the director of a spotlight film with Aubrey Plaza called Emily the Criminal, Monday will be the exclusive announcement of the headliner for Bands in the Sand. And then the rest of the week will feature daily quick talks with filmmakers coming to Annapolis for the film fest.

Done! Whew! And as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and The Annapolis Film Festival!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

