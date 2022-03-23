March 23, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Mailman Assaulted. Home Invasion and Arson. Annapolis Restaurant Week. Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating the assault of a mailman. Anne Arundel County Police arrested a woman in connection with a home invasion and attempted arson. The AG released the body cam video of the incident where a County officer shot and killed a Crofton man. Hogan endorsed Schulz. The Green Expo is this weekend. A winner in our contest to guess the headliner for Bands in the Sand. And a new contest for a gift card to Rams Head courtesy of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and Annapolis Restaurant Week!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It is a full-out sprint for me for the next week as I talk to a bunch of filmmakers for the Annapolis Film Festival. We will be releasing shot pods for some great movies so you want to stay tuned. And tickets and passes now.. annapolisfilmfestival.org Alright, let’s get right into today’s news, shall we?

I really hate having to start these first stories with the Annapolis Police are investigating. But they are. This time, a mail carrier was delivering his route on Monday in the 1900 block of Copeland Street and was assaulted. He was attacked by an unknown man for an unknown reason, punched in the face, and had an earring ripped from his ear. The victim said the suspect fled in a vehicle before the police arrived. This is one block away from where a 17-year old was shot on St. Patrick’s Day.

And in the County, the Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 30-year old Brooklyn woman and charged her in connection with a home invasion and attempted arson on Rupert Circle in Brooklyn. Apparently, the woman (presumably a mom) had a beef with a juvenile who had been involved with an assault on her child. She initially poured motor oil on the front steps and tried to light it on fire. Motor oil does not burn easily. When that failed, she forced her way into the house and was pushed back when the occupants pepper-sprayed her. They obviously knew who she was, so police located her and arrested and charged her.

And take a look at the story we posted yesterday afternoon. The Attorney General’s office released the body cam footage from the incident where an Anne Arundel County Police officer shot and killed a Crofton man. The release was delayed due to the investigation and interviews with witnesses who might be influenced if it was released earlier. It is a long video..nearly 30 minutes and it is graphic. I debated about posting it, but I think it is important to see what happens when an incident goes south. I’m not sure this determines who is right or wrong, but it is interesting to see what goes on from the perspective of a body cam. I will reiterate it is graphic, there is blood, violence, and as we know, someone died.

OK onto better things—politics. Ha! Well, this is no surprise but Governor Hogan officially endorsed his former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz for Governor. In making the endorsement, Hogan said “if you approve of how we have led Maryland, then Kelly Schulz is your choice for Governor.” In response, Schulz said that her “campaign is about making sure Maryland stays safe, steady, and prosperous while focusing on the issues Marylanders really care about.” Schulz is basically the only serious contender for Governor on the Republican side. Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker are also both running.

This Saturday.. the Davidsonville Green Expo is happening at Homestead Gardens from 10 am to 3 pm. The best part–it’s free! If you are into living an environmentally friendly life–stop by Homestead on Central Ave!

The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is back in town on April 2nd at the fairgrounds and it gets better each year. So, if you like wings, go to ABCEventsinc.com and get some. Our discount code expires at midnight on Friday, so if you want $5 off of every ticket you buy before March 25th, get ’em and use the code is 5 EYE 22. 5 as in dollars, EYE as in on Annapolis, and 22 as in this year!

Also on Saturday, at noon, our local business spotlight. This week Changing Patterns Psychotherapy (and no, Tex did not figure me out in just one visit) and NEXT week–Liquor Mart and Deli.

And as we wrap it up. It’s still Annapolis Restaurant Week and we have another gift card to give away! But first congrats to Eric (I hope I pronounce this right) Suchy who won the Fed House card– No one got the headliner correct..but he was closest to the vibe of the headliner with his “Jimmy Buffet or other island vibe band”–we have had the Wailers before–but it is not them either. So congrats to Eric. And thanks for all the suggestions…we had the obligatory U2 and Paul McCartney, the Beach Boys..all not likely in my opinion, but maybe someday! Some ones I’d like to see… Weezer and Green Day–they’d be fun. Someone mentioned the Reagan Years–and I am sure they have opened, but they can be seen all over all the time. But the two guesses that I’d pay big bucks to see…simply to watch the reaction of puckered Annapolitans… AC-DC and Cardi B! HA! But let’s give a gift card away today for $50 to our friends at Rams Head–good at any location or On Stage. I’m having lunch with them today in Annapolis! Send me an email at [email protected] and tell me the date the first full Daily News Brief was released. Send it by 6 pm tonight and I will pick a random winner from the correct answers! Good luck and again, thank you to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership who puts on Annapolis Restaurant Week for providing the cards!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And because it’s Wednesday, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

