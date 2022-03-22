March 22, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Man Shot At While Driving In Annapolis. Bands in the Sand Teaser. Annapolis Restaurant Week Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A 12-year-old was arrested for robbing another child in Glen Burnie. A motorist was shot upon while driving in Annapolis. There’s a music scholarship up for grabs. The ship will be unstuck soon. Election dates you might want to know. A winner from our Annapolis Restaurant Week giveaway and some tickets to see a comic at Rams Head On Stage!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 22nd 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I have a secret and I promised I would not spill it until the 28th! But the act that is closing out Bands in the Sand this year will be on fire! Tickets are not on sale yet…but when they do go on sale, you will need to jump on them FAST. I haven’t been this excited in a while–it is the PERFECT act for that event! OK, enough taunting and teasing, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Here’s a head-scratcher. The Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 12-year old and charged him with robbery. The juvenile victim was walking along the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie when the suspect implied he had a gun and demanded property. He went through the pockets and fled the scene. Police arrived and in short order, a K-9 found the kid hiding in a wooded area and he was taken into custody. 12 years old!

Yesterday we told you about the two people that were shot while in a rideshare in Annapolis. Well, another man was shot while driving along Forest Drive. This one was in the middle of the day on Saturday afternoon. The man was driving on Forest Drive near South Cherry Grove (Ledo Pizza and CVS). Another vehicle fired the shots and the police say that the “incident” began at the Shell station near Quiet Waters. He was not injured and police say they are not releasing any more information until it becomes appropriate.

More political confusion. And I will definitely say I told you so! We know that the deadline to file for office was pushed back. Then the primary was pushed back. And now that has also pushed back a ton of other dates. The deadline to register to vote is now June 28th, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is now July 12, early voting is now starting on July 7 and will run through July 14. And all of that is predicated that the primary is not pushed further back as the cases work their way through the courts. Not too long ago, the primary was in September, but the legislature changed it–I suspect to give them time to re-raise money between the primary and general election in case they had a challenger.

They think they found a way to unstick the stuck tanker off of Gibson Island–dynamite… no just kidding. Apparently, they are going to dredge it back to the channel and set it free. All of the permits have been issued… a good thing it didn’t get stuck in Annapolis, it’d never leave… but it is expected to take one to two weeks to do it. When they dig enough muck from the bay, the ship will release some ballast, get a mini flotilla of tug boats, and use its engines to get it back underway! Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is investigating what caused the grounding to start with!

Just a reminder– music students! If you are planning to go to college and study music, AMFM has some money for you in the form of the Tim King Music Performance Scholarship. Criteria– current Anne Arundel County student preparing to graduate this May or June, be active in high school music program, be pulling a 3.0 or higher, and intend to pursue a bachelor’s in some music field. You also will need to submit a performance video. All the details are at AM-FM.org and the deadline is April 15th!

Annapolis Restaurant Week. We asked for jokes that made me laugh the most. I got about 35 responses. Most were lame. Really lame. The best one I got was from Anthony Dove… I bought a sail for my boat on Amazon and realized it was the wrong size. I called to cancel and they said it was too late…that sail has shipped! Anthony–send me another email with a mailing address and I will send you a $50 gift card to Cafe Mezzanotte. Thanks for playing. But the others that got a snicker from me– I have some parting gifts–a $25 gift card to Mother’s Peninsula Grill, so Jessica Pachler, Lesa Clark, Tim McArdle, and Tom, whose email displays as TG…send me a mailing address and I will send you a card. Up today….for a $50 gift card to …let’s do Fed House. Give me a guess who you think may be playing Bands in the Sand… if you are right, you win. If you come closest to an artist that I think is in the same vane (sorry for stealing your name AMFM)…you’ll win. And thee may be consolation prizes again too!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have great seats to see comedian Brian Scolaro on Saturday night. If you want to laugh it up this weekend, just send me an email and ask–I’ll pick a random winner. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Changing Patterns Psychotherapy and next weekend it is Liquor Mart & Deli! Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated!

So now, hang tight, Scott MacMullan is here with his legal briefs, and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

