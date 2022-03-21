March 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | 4 Shot in Annapolis in 36 Hours. Fatal Fire.Spelling Champ. Annapolis Restaurant Week.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.



Today…

A Glen Burnie woman died in a house fire. Four people were shot in Annapolis in a 36-hour period. Sélah Sutton from MacArthur Middle School won the County spelling bee. Audrey is on her perch, but Tom is late to the game! Annapolis Restaurant Week is underway and we have $50 gift cards to give away all week. And we will have an exclusive on the headliner for Bands in the Sand and the skinny on ticket sales this year! Lots of good stuff today!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 21st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

What a great weekend! Kicked off Saturday with the grand opening of the new museum for Historic Annapolis …it’s fantastic and you need to see it. Slid over to Bread and Butter Kitchen for a sammie and it was fantastic. And wrapped it up with a blast at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Oyster Roast and Sock Burning. Amazing time! And now… Annapolis Restaurant is in full swing… OK, the news went into overdrive this weekend so let’s get into it, shall we?

We got word on Friday after the DNB released that a Glen Burnie woman died in a fire in her home. At 1240 am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to calls for a house fire in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie. The fire took 42 firefighters about 45 minutes to control and unfortunately. a 68-year old woman was discovered inside. Her husband had escaped the blaze but was critically injured and taken to the Burn Center at Hopkins Bayview. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. There was a working smoke detector in the home and there is no damage estimate or cause just yet. This is the second fatal fire in the County this year with the first on March 9th.

Unfortunately, we need to talk about gun violence in Annapolis. On St Patricks Day, a 17-year old male was shot in the 1900 block of Copeland Street..this is sort of behind the Safeway off of Forest Drive. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 18th at about 830 pm an adult male was shot near the intersection of President and Fredrick Douglas Street. 14 shots were fired and neighbors report hearing motorcycles speeding away from the scene. The Annapolis Police Department has not released any more details on this shooting, but the injuries were severe enough to have a medevac helicopter fly the victim to shock trauma. This location is in Eastport and right on the border between the HACA-owned Harbour House and Eastport Terrace communities.

And also on March 18th at about 1130 pm, police responded to Tyler Avenue and Forest Drive for a double shooting. Again, details are not available from the Annapolis Police as they have not publicly released any. We know that a male and a female were shot near that intersection, which is at the entrance to HACA’s Robinwood community and were in a rideshare on the way to the hospital. It is unclear if they were shot and then got INTO a rideshare. Or if they were IN a rideshare when they were shot. Police did find evidence at the scene and also responded to the hospital. For those keeping count, so far in 2022 1 murder, 9 injuries from shooting, and 7 incidents of shots being fired. More disturbing, in a period of 27 hours, four people were shot in Annapolis.

Congrats to Selah Sutton from MacArthur Middle School. She won the postponed by a week 34th Annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee beating out 24 others to correctly spell annihilate.. which incidentally I misspelled when I posted the story up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. She nailed it in the 11th round. Jackson Olexy of Croton Middle came in 2nd and Cassandra White of Severn River Middle was 3rd. And Selah now earns a spot to represent the County in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May! Congrats to all.

I mentioned the sock burning–well it is a harbinger of Spring as are the return of the ospeys! And Audrey..one of the area’s most well-known ones is back in her roost on Kent Island and just waiting for her old man Tom to get here. The Chesapeake Conservancy has maintained a live osprey cam for a few years and this year they upped the game and added a Great Blue Heron Cam to check in on Rell and Eddie, and a Peregrine Falcon cam for Barb and Boh. They are a GREAT stress reliever and I recommend checking them out daily. ChesapeakeConservancy.org/webcams will take you to all three! And welcome back Audrey!

Reminder The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is back in town on April 2nd at the fairgrounds and it gets better each year. We have a story up about all the activities and so forth, but the important part is that to avoid running out of wings (it happened one year) and to make it as pleasant for everyone, they are limiting tickets. So, if you like wings, go to ABCEventsinc.com and get some. And use the code 5 EYE 22. 5 as in dollars, EYE as in on Annapolis, and 22 as in this year and save $5 on every ticket!! And whoever said there was no free lunch dis not listen to this podcast! I have a $50 gift card courtesy of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership for restaurant week for one lucky winner today… and more every day! To get in the running…email me before 6 pm tonight and tell me a joke…the one I find most amusing will get a gift card to Cafe Mezzanotte–a new addition to the week this year!

I am also starting to get jazzed about the Annapolis Film Festival coming into town on the 31st for 4 days! The full slate has been released, you can check it out at annapolisfilmfestival.org and if you intend to see more than two or three films over the days–I suggest a pass rather than individual tickets. We released a podcast with Lee and Patti, the founders you want to check out, and also stay tuned, we’re chatting with directors and producers all this week!

And on the topic of podcasts… hope you caught it… Wild Kid Acres and Gerardo Martinez–on Saturday. Changing Patterns is up next. And here’s a teaser for you. Bands in the Sand. That amazing beach bash every June? We will be talking to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Annapolis Subaru, the lead sponsor today and we will be the FIRST place you will hear about the headliner and when tickets will go on sale! And no, I don’t know yet, and no, I don’t think I can be bribed when I find out later today–I mean you can try, but I don’t think so.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann “ok you can peek at your 401k statement but don’t set your expectations too high” Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

