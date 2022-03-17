March 17, 2022. | Daily News Brief | Homicide at BWMC. Gas Tax Holiday? No More Snow Days? Free Oysters!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police investigating a homicide at BWMC in Glen Burnie. Fingers crossed for a gas tax holiday. Potentially no more snow days for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. It’s Annapolis Oyster Week and we’ve got dozens of oysters to give away. The Baysox are gearing up for their Free Family Fan Fest. A listener sent me an email that I want you to hear! And, of course, a safe and Happy St. Paddy’s Day to all!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 17th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy St. Paddy’s Day…yes that is Paddy with two Ds. Not Patty…just want to make it clear I know the difference and prevent my friend Jessica from posting that meme on my Facebook wall. If you are out celebrating, please do it responsibly! Anyhow, we have news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Details are sketchy on this first story but it appears that a family squabble at BWMC in Glen Burnie ended in gunfire killing a man on the medical campus. Police have not released the details, but we understand a man shot his father outside of the hospital and then fled toward Baltimore and ultimately turned the weapon on himself. This would be the second murder-suicide of the year in Anne Arundel County, the first happening on March 8th. And the 4th homicide. We will have more details on this a bit later this morning so you want to check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that!

The good news is that all of our government officials on the State level are behind this gas tax holiday for 30 days. It is expected to hit the Governor’s desk later today and as long as he’s not out at Galway Bay (I mean c’mon…Hogan..how Irish can you get?) it will become law immediately. And that could save us 37 cents per gallon at the pump. The bad news–the retailers do not have to pass those savings along to us. Everyone hopes they will, but there is no requirement that they do so. So, my suggestion is to take note of the stations that keep the pricing up and don’t use them. Currently gas is about $4.25 in the area!

Rachel Pacella at the Capital has an interesting article. Apparently, State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury has approved Anne Arundel County’s request for virtual learning on days when they cannot teach in the classroom. So, snow days, crazy weather days, earthquake days, and the building has no power days…all can be done remotely. If students don’t log on to participate, they will have an option to make up the work when they return to the classroom! I foresee some ski trips in the future for some kids!

Remember it is the Annapolis Oyster Festival. It is running through the end of the weekend when Annapolis Restaurant week takes over. You want to go to AnnapolisOysterFest.com and get all the details… but, if you want a free dozen oysters at a participating restaurant…make sure you keep an eye out on our Twitter and Facebook feeds…I have a bunch of certificates and I will be hiding them around town and posting a photo as a clue.

Baseball fans…the Bowie Baysox open on April 8th..which is right around the corner. But before they do that they have their annual Free Family Fun Fest. This is for Saturday, March 26th from 10 am to 1:30 pm at the stadium. You can pick up individual tickets, season packages, and mini-plans and have a lot of fun. I will be giving away tickets to the games ALL summer long so if you are a baseball fan… keep your eye out–I should have several hundred to give away!

And as we wrap it up, up this Saturday on the local business spotlight…Wild Kid Acres! And I hope you caught the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with Colonel/Senator Astle. As I said, I am pretty proud of how that came out and I highly recommend checking out his book. And on that note… I want to thank Dan who sent me an email yesterday that I really appreciated…

Ok John – you got me. Our oldest is at West Point – a South River grad – and of course, we are quietly worried about the Army’s plans for our sons and daughters given the world today.

Senator Astle’s recollection of picking up his deceased friend got me. 23 years of law enforcement and I don’t think I’ve cried at a story like that before. Been involved in lots of death investigations and have been numb to them until hearing his story today.

Keep doing them. Keep spreading the good word about what our neighbors do every day.

Dan

Thanks Dan!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

