March 16, 2022 | Daily News Brief | More Shots In Annapolis. Homicide Update. Primary Election Delayed. The Worst Day In Vietnam.

Annapolis Police are investigating another round of shots being fired. Anne Arundel County Police release more info on homicide. The primary election is postponed. Anne Arundel County is getting Omnibus money.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am not sure I want to trust this weather just yet. Maybe George will clue me in. But tomorrow is St. Paddy’s Day and you know all the local paces are pulling out all the stops…Rams Head, Mother’s Peninsula Grill, Galway, Killarney, and Brian Boru–but the last three are doing something special for Ukraine. They are raising money to offer cash assistance to refugees and their host families in Slovakia, Head to any one of the three and see how you can help! Alright, let’s get right into today’s news, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating yet another incident of shots being fired. On Monday afternoon, officers were near Copeland Street and heard shots. When they arrived they found a vehicle damaged by gunfire but no injured parties. The suspect is still at large. And for those keeping count, so far, in the 72 days of 2022 in the City of Annapolis, there has been 1 murder, 3 shootings injuring 5 people including a 12-year old who is now paralyzed, and 7 incidents of shots being fired.

An update to the story we were scant on details with yesterday where a Pasadena woman was shot to death and a teen was also shot. The Anne Arundel County Police have said the 16-year old fled the scene and showed up at a hospital on his own and is in stable condition. Police say that a large group of approximately 30 had gathered on Whitaker Road when a dispute began and escalated to the shooting. Police believe that many in the group were eyewitnesses to the incident and specifically the shooting. However, no one has come forward. Police are asking anyone that knows something to call the tip line anonymously at 410-222-4700

And following up on the DC NY homeless shootings I mentioned yesterday. Just after we released yesterday’s DNB, DC Metro Police announced that they had arrested a suspect overnight. He has been identified as a 30-year-old man from the District. Police were watching the area where the gunman was likely to strike and they saw the suspect and identified him from the prior videos. So, a good and quick resolution here.

Big political news that will confuse thousands in the upcoming election I am sure. The primary election in Maryland that was scheduled for June 28th has been postponed to July 19th by the Maryland Court of Appeals. Why you ask? Well, the legislature rejected the redistricting maps presented by the bi-partisan commission and developed their own set of maps that maintain and enhance some of the gerrymandered districts. Arguably this is done to maintain control in the legislature and to sway our congressional party balance. And predictably, several lawsuits were filed and are working their way through the system. But not knowing what district you will represent makes it hard to run. The deadline to file to run was also extended once again to April 15th. Prepare for political mayhem.

And as we begin to wrap, good news for Anne Arundel County. Yesterday we told you about the AAA bond rating. Today, we can tell you that the county will receive about $13 million from the Federal Omnibus Spending Bill passed by Congress last week. County Executive Pittman has that money spent already and some of it will go to making the county less reliant on fossil fuels..electric vehicles, some will go to stormwater management and sea-level rise, and half a million will go to upgrade Camp Woodlands which is a Girl Scout Camp on Riva Road–I was there probably 18 years ago when my daughter was a girl scout and it was in rough shape then, so glad to see this happening.

We are rolling on the local business spotlights. But please keep the suggestions coming. Send them to [email protected]napolis.net or DM me on Twitter. Up Saturday– .Wild Kid Acres this Saturday and Changing Patterns NEXT Saturday! And yesterday I said I’d put in the last snippet from Senator Astle. His episode will drop at noon today and you definitely want to listen to it. And right now, Senator Astle tells me about his worst day in Vietnam.

[CLIP]

Wow…I simply cannot imagine.

