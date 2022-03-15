March 15, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Two Shootings. AAA for AACo. New Park for Annapolis. Commissioning Week Dates To Know

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

Two shootings in North County left two teens injured and one woman dead. Anne Arundel County scored a AAA bond rating. Governor Hogan is giving Annapolis $5M to make a park at the former Carr’s Beach. The Ever Forward has run aground in the Chesapeake Bay. We have the schedule for Commissioning Week. And some tickets to give away!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Now yesterday’s weather! Now that’s what I am talking about. But I am not yet adjusted to the daylight savings time. I am usually up and walking at 6am, but now I need to wait until 7! Sigh… Alright, we have some news so let’s just get into it–shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two teens injured and a woman dead. On Sunday, police responded to 9th Street in Glen Burnie for a shooting. A 14-year old was in a shed on his property with a friend and an unknown subject, for some reason that subject pulled a gun and shot the 14-year old n the lower body. He’ll likely be ok as the injuries were non-life threatening.

And late yesterday afternoon, they responded to Liberty Circle in Pasadena for a shooting. Details are scant, but a 21-year old woman was found deceased from a gunshot wound and a 16 year old boy injured. The teen is hospitalized and his condition is unknown. Police believe that two people were involved in the shooting and both fled the scene–one on foot. They remain at large and police are trying to figure out the relationships between the deceased woman and the injured teen and eventually if caught, the two at-large suspects.

And not super local, but this is terrifying–police in DC and New York are investigating the shooting deaths of several homeless men in both cities. Police believe they are related and have matched them ballistically. So this guy is traveling between the two cities!

Remember that time the Suez Canal got all blocked when the Ever Given got wedged? Well another one of their ships, the Ever Forward is NOT going forward any longer. The ship was leaving Baltimore and ran aground off of Gibson Island. The Coast Guard is trying to figure how to get it ungrounded and so far there is no timeline for that. Evergreen, the parent company needs to up their captain hiring game it seems.

Good news for Anne Arundel County and Good News for the City of Annapolis. Anne Arundel County got their report card from Moodys and our bond rating was increased to the top tier AAA. County Executive Pittman said it was a result of a program he put in place three years ago…and to be honest, I have to bet Budget Officer Chris Trumbauer played a big part! And for Annapolis, Governor Hogan is giving the City nearly $5 million to buy the remaining land that used to make up Carr’s Beach and to preserve the legacy as a tribute. Not sure what Carr’s Beach is? Head to Rick Hutzell’s Meanwhile in Annapolis home on Buletin.com–he has a great article on it. And speaking of Annapolis, looks like we are the proud new owners of an electric ferry system to move people from Eastport to Annapolis. I guess in case the Eastport Bridge goes on strike. But in true City fashion, we’re buying the $600K boat first and then going to figure out where and how to run it sometime in the future.

As we roll into spring keep in mind that May will bring throngs of people in for commissioning week at the Naval Academy. And we just posted up the dates and times for all the stuff you need to know, we have that pinned to the front page! Herndon Climb is May 23rd and this year it is at 9 am. Blue Angels will practice at 2 pm on Tuesday May 24th. They come back again on the 25th t 2 pm for the actual show–and both of those are somewhat dependent on weather. Thursday the 26th is the Color Parade and if you have never seen a parade at the Naval Academy, you ought to. And finally Graduation and commissioning is on Friday the 27th. We don’t know who the speaker will be this year..it usually rotates between the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Navy–so stay tuned for that, but put the dates on your calendar and check out our story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

It’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage and a bonus from ABC Events and the Maryland Wing Festival. . I have great seats to see Ben Sollee on the 17th of you aren’t doing that whole St. Paddy’s thing and Melissa Manchester on the 21st!. And for the wing fest, I only have a handful so we’re giving out single tickets–so if you are going with a friend..we can cut your ticket bill in half! Anyhow if any of that interests you, send me an email or a DM and I will pick some winners! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. We’re running long today, so I’ll just say make sure yo check out the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with the Annapolis Film Festival. And that final clip from Senator Astle… I’ll slide it in tomorrow but his episode releases tomorrow at noon!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform and Alpha Engineering!

So now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast