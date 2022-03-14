March 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Car Sale Gone Awry. BIG News. Film Fest News. Light House News. Wing Fest Discounts. More Good Stuff

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A man had his car stolen by the people that just sold it to him. And enough of bad news, let’s talk good news. A BIG sale to benefit Ukraine relief efforts. Historic Annapolis hosting a grand opening of its new museum. Thomas Point Light House tours are open for ticket sales at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. I have a secret code to save you $5 on your tickets to the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival. Some inside scoop on the Annapolis Film Festival. Podcast news and an amusing snippet from Senator Astle!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, March 14th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Snow. In March. Go figure! After I was done scraping my car off, I got a car full of people and headed to Arlington and the Arlington Draft House and Cinema to see an old friend of mine, a comic, from Philly, perform. He’s back in California now, but if you ever get a chance to see Craig Shoemaker– do it. And Annapolis, we could use a venue like that–someone get on it and call me…I have ideas, but no money! OK, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault and theft of a vehicle. I don’t mean to make light of this but there are a number of red flags here! An Annapolis man decided to buy a car on Facebook for $1500 (Ding), He did not have the money to pay for all of it, so the sellers agreed to give him the vehicle for $1000 but they would hold onto the title until he had the money (Ding), the returned to finalize the deal at night along Madison Street in Eastport (Ding), and when the “buyer” gave them the $500, the “sellers” took the money, the title, and the vehicle, striking the “buyer” with it as they fled. As I said all sorts of red flags here and it sucks he is out $1500, but good that he was not seriously injured. If you are buying anything off of Facebook or Craigslist, or from ANYONE you don’t know….the Annapolis Police Department has a bright green parking spot out front specifically for this. There are cameras trained on the spot and they are monitored. You do not need to go in to tell them, ask permission, or anything. Just do the transaction in a safe place. On the off chance, it goes south, and really, who is gonna scam you in the parking lot of the police station, but if it does, there’s a building full of cops right there to help you out.

You know, between the international news and the national news, and the news that Brady is pulling a Favre and now not retiring—I’m gonna go with all good news stuff today and a bunch of events and happenings you are gonna be interested in.

The Parole Rotary is ready to step up and help Ukraine. I am a fan of their BIG Sales…Books for International Goodwill. They collect books, ship tons of them off all over the world, and retain useful ones here to sell and raise money for the Rotary. Anyhow, on Saturday, March 19th from 8 to noon, they are having a special sale of books. 50% of their profits will go to Ukrainian relief efforts. Books are anywhere from less than a dollar to $3 for hardbacks. So how much can they raise? Well, the last sale they did raise $19,000. So if we can get that, there is $10,000 going to relief efforts. The warehouse is at 451 Defense Highway. Oh, and on average they receive 1000 donated books per day. So put that on your calendar.

Also on Saturday, Historic Annapolis is hosting the grand opening of its new museum. It is at 99 Main Street and I got a sneak peek late last year and it is fantastic. They worked with all the other museums in the area and of course their own living museum and created a wonderful starting point for residents and visitors alike. The museum (which does have an admission) takes you through the history of Annapolis from the founding fathers to segregation–Carrs Beach and all that, to notable people, the Academy, and even the shooting at The Capital. Really a fascinating look and a great starting point to explore the city which is a living museum. And what’s really cool is at each window..as you lookout, there is a placard at the window sill with what you are looking at and the significance to Annapolis. Definitely check it out. Grand opening Saturday at 10 am and admission is half price, and will be open 7 days a week in case you miss Saturday!

Final Saturday thing– Annapolis Restaurant Week is kicking off…so work up an appetite and go visit annapolisrestaurantweek.com

Maybe you need to get off the land. You are in luck. The US Lighthouse Society and the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park announced the dates for tours of the Thomas Point Lighthouse. Not a drive-by at all. But an actual climb up and in and around the lighthouse in the middle of the bay. Generally, there are three tours every Saturday beginning June 4th and going through mid-October, but weather plays a role, and space is limited as you can imagine. You do need advance tickets and you can get them at amaritime.org go to the site, there’s a drop-down for visit, and then select the lighthouse! I’ve been out several times over the years and it never gets old and is an amazing experience!

And we have ticket Tuesday tomorrow and there are limited winners–which is a bummer, but we never have unlimited tickets. But today—everyone’s a winner! The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is back in town on April 2nd at the fairgrounds and it gets better each year. We have a story up about all the activities and so forth, but the important part is that to avoid running out of wings (it happened one year) and to make it as pleasant for everyone, they are limiting tickets. So, if you like wings, go to ABCEventsinc.com and get some. ANd here’s the winner part… because you are listening to this, you can save $5 off of every ticket you buy before March 25th by using the secret code at checkout.. and that code is 5 EYE 22. 5 as in dollars, EYE as in on Annapolis, and 22 as in this year!

And the other festival I am super excited about is the Annapolis Film Festival coming into town on the 31st for 4 days! Always a blast and I have really missed it the past two covid years. The full slate has been released, you can check it out at annapolisfilmfestival.org and if you intend to see more than two or three films over the days–I suggest a pass rather than individual tickets. More expensive, but way less hassle and way more benefits. We just recorded a podcast with Lee and Patti, the founders on Friday, and that will release as a bonus podcast here later today–I’m shooting for noon! But they have some amazing changes and it’s gonna be a fantastic year.

And podcasts… hope you caught Fence and Deck Connection this past snowy Saturday…and if you are looking for a fence or deck, this is the locally owned company you want to call. Up this Saturday..a fun one… Wild Kid Acres and Gerardo Martinez–what a fantastic story. And on Wednesday at noon.. the full release of the podcast with Senator Astle —you know the one we’ve been teasing all last week? So you want to catch that and here’s another snippet with some insight as to how politics works in Maryland!

There’s more than one way to skin a cat apparently. We will have one incredible final snippet tomorrow, but definitely catch that on Wednesday and if you can, come to a book launch at Harry Browne’s on the 29th at 430pm. He’ll be holding court!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann "yeah still don't look at your 401k statement" Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather–maybe he can find some spring in this one.

