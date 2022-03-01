March 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Hillman Is Coming Down. Crime Update. Annapolis Film Fest Needs Volunteers.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Hillman Garage and City Dock is a go! Updates on Annapolis shooting and discovery of a victim in Brooklyn Park. State's Attorney starts up a new program to help sixth through ninth graders avoid the judicial system. The Annapolis Film Festival is coming and they are looking for volunteers. AMFM is accepting applications for grants to be given to non-profits operating summer programs!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 1st 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to March! This is the start of my favorite time of the year. The weather starts to break, the trees begin to bloom again, events get more plentiful, and only about 5 more weeks until the pesky legislators leave for a year! Alright, we have some news so let’s just get into it–shall we?

And we’re off. The City Council approved the P3 or Public-Private-Partnership to demolish and re-build the Hillman Garage and City Dock. Now the General Contractor Partnership will work to secure their financing to get the project underway. It is expected to take about a month to get that in place and they estimate the demolition will begin sometime toward the end of February or early March. The construction timeline is 14 to 18 months and they are shooting for 14 to avoid disrupting two summer seasons. Once complete, they will move onto re-doing City Dock to help with sea-level rise and to make it into a pedestrian-friendly space. I am not sure, but I suspect they may start that project in January 2024 to avoid another disruption of the critical holiday shopping season.

To follow up on a few stories from yesterday. Regarding the man who was shot on Friday night. Apparently, the shooter was “spraying” bullets at the American Legion according to the police report. Police identified the suspect from video footage from the American Legion. Several cars were also damaged. The suspect’s lawyer oddly enough tried to argue for his release because he was an employee of the Maryland State Highway Administration.

And a little more information on the man who was found shot in the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park. The man has been identified as Devin Scott Freeman, 19, of Millersville. The body was located behind the Gonce Funeral Home and was discovered by employees. Still waiting on cause and manner of death from the Medical Examiner.

The State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County has announced a new program designed to thwart juveniles who are in trouble from being thrown to the mercy of the judicial system. It is called the Juvenile Therapeutic Crisis Intervention Project. At its most basic level, it is a social worker who will work with kids who have been suspended or expelled from school to reduce the risk of becoming involved in criminal activity. It is targeted at grades 6 through 9 and they anticipate 20 students per month will be served.

And we told you that the Annapolis Film Festival is coming to town on March 31st..and I cannot wait. But, right now, they are looking for volunteers. There are a ton of opportunities available, you get in for free and get to see some amazing flicks, go to some awesome parties, and meet some fantastic people. Interested? Head to AnnapolisFilmFestival.org to sign up.

And AMFM, Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians is looking to give away $6000 in grants from the David Glaser Education Fund. They are looking for organizations that are running summer programs with a strong music component–duh…and serve underserved youth. Applications are open through April 1st, and that’s no joke. Head to AM-FM.org for more info!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have great seats to see Edwin McCain on March 12th. Send me an email or a DM and I will pick a winner! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I am kinda curious about what kind of show Kieffer Sutherland puts on–he’s here on the 15th!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, and NEXT weekendFence & Deck Connection. Instead of begging for spotlight businesses, let me beg for reviews—if you are anywhere where you can leave one…please do! And thank you in advance!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Alpha Engineering!

So now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

