Man Shot in Millersville as Pair of Assailants Flees Scene

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for two suspects involved in a Millersville shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 1, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 500 block of Cairn Road in Millersville for a shooting.

The 40-year-old male victim was walking toward his vehicle when he noticed it was occupied by two male suspects. The suspects got out of the car and ran toward the intersection of Cairn Road and Kenora Drive.

The victim chased after the suspects. One of the suspects turned and fired several gunshots, striking the victim.

Officers arrived and provided medical aid for the victim until relieved by fire department personnel. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. Officers located several shell casings and one vehicle damaged by a bullet.

The suspects are described as Black males, 18-25 wearing dark clothing. One suspect was described as being between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

