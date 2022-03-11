Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Man Assaulted in Eastport While Making Final Payment on Newly Purchased Car

| March 11, 2022, 11:50 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault and theft of a vehicle that took place yesterday in Eastport.

On March 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Madison Street in reference to a reported assault and theft.

The victim stated he purchased a 2006 Red Nissan Murano via Facebook Marketplace for $1500 within the last two weeks, and was supposed to make the final $500 payment to two individuals today in exchange for the vehicle’s title.

However, when the two individuals came to collect the final payment, they took the payment and the vehicle, striking the victim with the vehicle as they were fleeing the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

